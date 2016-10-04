View announces the 2016 BrewFest from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. The Blind Owl Band will be at BrewFest from 1-5 p.m., so come ready to stomp your feet to this great bluegrass-rock-country-folk band, hailing from Saranac Lake.

BrewFest Craft Beer Festival will take place at the North Street Pavilion in Old Forge. Old Forge on Tap will showcase over 60 releases from some of America’s best craft breweries. Attendees will receive three hours of sampling along with a souvenir sampling glass. If you like hanging out in an atmosphere filled with live music, delicious food and great beer, then this is the event for you.

Admission is $30 for View members or $40 for non-members. Combo tickets for BrewFest and the Running Colors “fun run” are also available for $50. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit ViewArts.org/events or call (315) 369-6411 extension 211.