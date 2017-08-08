An annual staple in View Arts Center’s performance calendar, Broadway Meets Opera, returns for its seventh consecutive year at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 . Featuring critically-acclaimed singers David Pershall (Baritone) and Katie Horn-Pershall (Soprano), the show also includes the musical stylings of accompanist Arthur McManus. Expertly blending the beauty of opera with the classic sound of Broadway show tunes.

Featured as one of opera’s 25 Rising Stars in Opera News, Pershall has performed in the world’s foremost theaters including the Metropolitan Opera, Vienna State Opera, The Kennedy Center, San Francisco Opera, and Carnegie Hall. In 2017, David debuted as Marcello in La Bohème in Salzburg where the critics proclaimed him “magnificent”. David will return to The Metropolitan Opera and San Francisco Opera this season.

Horn-Pershall has delighted audiences everywhere with her strong stage presence and beautiful voice. In her off-Broadway debut, she garnered rave reviews from Show Business Weekly. Originally from Utica and a proud member of Actor’s Equity Association, Horn has been featured on Inside Edition, ESPN, TNT, and New York Magazine. She has performed recitals with a variety of notable musical professionals and has been featured as a soloist at venues including NYC’s Cotton Club, NYC Heart Run and Walk, The Wednesday Morning Music Club of Austin, and The National Black Theater in Harlem.

Tickets are currently for sale. The show consistently sells out, so be sure to purchase tickets early. Tickets are $35 for View members or $40 for non-members and can be purchased by calling (315) 369-6411 ext. 201 or online at ViewArts.org.

To learn more about View programming, visit ViewArts.org, or call (315) 369-6411.