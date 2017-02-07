Photo submitted

It’s time for the Old Forge Snow Sculpture Contest which raises funds for the Eskimo Strong /Tayler Schmid Fund.

Build your dream snowman, get creative like the alligator snow sculptors did. You’re only limited by your imagination, and the amount of snow.

There will be entry forms at the Old Forge Information Center, or they can be downloaded from the Old Forge Snow Sculpture’s Facebook page.

Judging will take place Sunday morning Feb. 12. Winners will be announced on Feb. 7 after the Cardboard sled race at McCauley Mountain.

• Decorations such as clothing, accessories, (non-toxic) coloring, etc. are permitted.

• Tunnels or any passageway that hinders that stability of the structure are not recommended.

• Sculptures must be in good taste and family friendly. Judges will decided what constitutes inappropriate content.

• Sculptures cannot obstruct access to property, sidewalks, or roads.

• Sculptures should be easily accessible

• By entering the contest a contestant has agreed their names and sculpture photos being published.

An entry fee of $20 is required, checks may be made payable to the Tayler Schmid Fund, c/o Hans Schmid, PO Box 143, Thendara, NY 13472 or you can drop payment off at the Old Forge Information Center before Feb. 10.

ABOVE: Elle Schmid peeks out from behind her spring shack sculpture.