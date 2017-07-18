The Buskers will perform during Inlet’s Sunsets by the Lake Summer Concert Series from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Arrowhead Lakefront. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy a spectacular sunset. The rain location is the Fern Park Pavilion.“Folk impurists” with a smart, distinct voice and a kitchen sink repertoire of influences from jug band and jazz to roots rock. Their sound is defined by deep respect for the craft of songwriting and arranging and a shared love for the inventive possibilities of improvisation.Inlet’s concert series is brought to you by the Town of Inlet, the Inlet Area Business Association, Adirondack Reader, French Louie ADK Sports and Eugene Melnyczuk. This project is made possible, in part, with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.