The Adirondack North Country Association has announced the addition of two new members to its board of directors: Steven Cacchio, President and CEO of Champlain National Bank and Jennifer Potter Hayes, former Executive Director of View in Old Forge.

“ANCA has long partnered with Champlain National Bank and View on projects that advance economic opportunity in the region,” said Kate Fish, ANCA’s Executive Director. “We are excited to have the benefit of Steven and Jennifer’s experience as we develop new initiatives to help entrepreneurs and business owners expand and reach new markets.”

Potter Hayes, former executive director of View in Old Forge, joins the ANCA board shortly after her retirement at the end of 2016. During her tenure as director, she helped transform View from a small town arts center into a nationally recognized cultural institution. She has extensive experience with project management, development and special events. Prior to her years at View, she served as special assistant to the dean and director of career and alumni services at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. At Hamilton College, Potter Hayes served as director of alumni affairs, registrar and assistant to the president. She holds a BA from Kirkland College in Clinton and an MA in public administration from Syracuse University. She has continually been engaged in her local communities through volunteer service and various board memberships.

Potter Hayes sees ANCA as an advocate for the cultural heritage of the region, as well as a supporter of smart and sustainable economic growth. “I’m excited to join this group of forward-looking thinkers who value the history, culture and unique character of the Adirondacks and of northern New York,” she said. “In my role at the arts center, I gained a strong appreciation of how the people and culture of the North Country set us apart from other places. Highlighting what makes this region special is a major key to its success, and ANCA understands that.”

Cacchio, current President and CEO of Champlain National Bank, has a broad-based banking career focusing on community banking in upstate New York. Cacchio worked for six years as a bank examiner for the Comptroller of the Currency in the Syracuse office before taking on increased responsibility with Alliance Bank in the Syracuse area, where he later served as senior vice president in charge of all retail operations. He graduated from the University of Hartford and obtained his MS in accounting from Syracuse University.

“There has been wonderful momentum building among entrepreneurs and small businesses in northern New York over the last decade,” said Cacchio. “There are tangible ways to support this kind of local and regional economic growth, and ANCA has a great sense of what is needed to promote it.”

Cacchio believes his own experience managing investments in the banking industry and working with business owners will be an important asset to ANCA as the nonprofit leverages state and private funding for regional economic projects.

The two new board members join ANCA as the organization focuses on program implementation for 2017 and the goals outlined in its five-year strategic plan. The nonprofit will continue its work toward the overarching goal of building strong local economies through its support of local food systems and agriculture across the region, the forestry industry, small artisan businesses, clean energy advancement and advocacy for investment in the region.

ANCA is an independent nonprofit organization working to build dynamic local economies that sustain thriving communities in Northern New York. Since 1955, ANCA has leveraged the investment of hundreds of millions of dollars into the region in sectors that drive sustainable local economic development.