Tuesday, May 9

7 p.m. School budget hearing at the Town of Webb school in the gym.

Wednesday, May 10

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

6-9 p.m. Inlet Area Business Association Spring Social at the Inlet Golf Club.

Thursday, May 11

8:30 a.m. Kiwanis Board of Directors’ meeting at Adirondack Bank in Old Forge.

1 p.m. Caregiver support group at Niccolls Church in Old Forge.

4-8 p.m. Voter registration at the Town of Webb School in the library hallway.

Friday, May 12

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

2:25-3:30 p.m. Bike safety clinic at the Old Forge Library.

Monday, May 15

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

May 17

6 p.m. Science fair at the Town of Webb school.

7 p.m. Open mic night at the Old Forge Library.

May 19

Noon-6 p.m. Paddlefest at the Old Forge Lakefront. The largest on-water canoe and kayak sale in the country and features over 75 of the leading manufacturers of canoes, kayaks, and accessories. Over 1,000 canoes and kayaks will be on sale all weekend at special show prices. There will also be big savings on paddling accessories and outdoor gear. Sponsored by Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company.

May 20

May 21

May 19-21

Health Wellness, and Holistic Weekend at The Woods Inn in Inlet. Opens at 7 p.m. on Friday, and at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A weekend full of lectures, vendors, classes, physic readings, and more to beautify your body and soul.

Through June 11

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, 2017 Central Adirondack Art Show, The Community and Foley Galleries at View, Old Forge. The Central Adirondack Art show is a long-standing Old Forge tradition, showcasing some of the finest artists from throughout the Central Adirondack Region and beyond. Held for the first time in 1952, by View founder Miriam Kashiwa in her front yard, the Central Adirondack Art Show is a testament to the significant place the arts hold within the hearts and minds of the residents and visitors to the Adirondacks. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Through May 28

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, Collages and Assemblages by Anastasia Osolin, Vandervort Gallery at View, Old Forge. Anastasia Osolin’s work draws inspiration from the history of science & astronomy, mysticism, art history, Victorian ephemera, and industrial decay. Gallery admission $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Through July 9

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, an exhibit A Study in Contrasts juxtaposes the works of photographer Barry Lobdell and artist Russell Serrianne. In this collaborative exhibition one can see how shape, form and texture work to convey similar ideas through disparate media. In the The Henry M. Kashiwa Eco Gallery at View, Old Forge. Gallery admission $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Through July 16

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, an exhibition of new and recent works by Forestport based painter and printmaker Catharine Westlake in the Member Galleries at View, Old Forge. Gallery admission $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Through July 16

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, an exhibition of new and recent works by New Hartford based oil and acrylic painter Sean Smith, whose work is inspired by the landscape of the Central Adirondack Region, in the Member Gallery at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183