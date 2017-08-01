Tuesday, Aug. 1

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

7 p.m. Historical presentation at the Big Moose Community Chapel. “History of Dart’s Lake and Camp Gorham.” Presentation given by Steve Braun. For additional information call (315) 369-3838.

7:30 p.m. Writer’s series, “Blame,” by Tony Holtzman, author, at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

Wednesday, Aug. 2

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Donation sorting for the Mission Boutique at Niccolls Church.

4-5:30 p.m. Writer’s workshop for young adults, six sessions with Paula Roy, director, at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

6:30-8:30 p.m. Writer’s workshop, for adults, six sessions with Paula Roy, director, at the Old Forge library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

7 p.m. Historical presentation at the Thendara Town Hall, “History of the Rap-Shaw Club.” Presentation given by Ed Pitts. For additional information call (315) 369-3838.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

Thursday, Aug. 3

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

Noon-1 p.m. Summer reading program at the Old Forge Library. There will be a variety of activities for children pre-K and up. Kindergarten and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Call the library (315) 369-6008 to register your child.

5:30 p.m. Kundalini Yoga at View.

7 p.m. Susan Trump in concert at St. William’s on Long Point, Raquette Lake. Her songs touch the heart, recall the past, and inspire the times ahead. Her sense of humor always adds a fresh touch to her performances, combined with her outstanding artistry on the mountain dulcimer, guitar, banjo, and fretless banjo. Program is free and open to the public. This concert will be held at the Raquette Lake School, on Rt. 28, fully ramp accessible, doors open at 6:15 p.m. The program is free and open to the public. Donations appreciated.

7 p.m. Donna Mucks and Mike Woolheater will provide an evening of music at the Community Hall on Bear Creek Rd. This program is presented by the Woodgate Library.

Friday, Aug. 4

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

8:45-9:19 a.m. Board the WW Durant for water taxi ride to Pine Knot, the first Great Camp and home to Collis P. Huntington of Southern Pacific RR fame. Contact Raquette Lake Navigation at (315) 354-5532. Part of Raquette Lake’s Durant Days celebration.

9:20 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tour of Pine Knot, tour of St. William’s on Long Point, lunch cruise with historic narration. Contact Raquette Lake Navigation at (315) 354-5532. Part of Raquette Lake’s Durant Days celebration.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

1-5 p.m. Old Forge Farmers Market behind Old Forge Hardware on Park Avenue.

5 p.m. First Friday Art Walk events throughout town. First Friday Artwalk is a community-wide celebration of the arts. Several area businesses will present art exhibits, demonstrations, live music, crafting opportunities, open houses, receptions and other special events throughout Old Forge. Maps of participating businesses are available at the Town of Webb Visitor Information Center.

5-7 p.m. 2017 Adirondacks National Exhibition of American Watercolors Opening Reception at View, Old Forge. Celebrate the opening of the 2017 Adirondacks National Exhibition of American Watercolors and exhibitions by Kurt Gardner, Robin Cass and Bill Klingensmith. Free and open to the public. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected] , [email protected]

5-8 p.m. First Friday Art Walk, exhibit opening: “Venerable Folks of Tug Hill” by Loretta Lepkowski, artist, and “Old Forge-Summer night” by Patti Engelbrecht, artist—a touch of the Adirondacks connecting to the Tug Hill folks. Light refreshment will be served and acoustic music by Dan Vellone will be performed. At 7 p.m. Loretta Lepkowski will give a walk-about tour of her work at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. Exhibit will be on display until Aug. 26. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

Saturday, Aug. 5

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Big Moose Community Chapel annual Bazaar and Festival, 1544 Big Moose Road, six miles west of Eagle Bay. Family fun, balsam pillows, Adirondack and Christmas crafts, quilt raffle, Big Moose clothing, silent auction, delicious food at the Hungry Moose Cafe, homemade fresh fruit pies and bake sale, kids’ games, live entertainment, chapel tours. Rain or shine. Free and family friendly. [email protected] , (315) 794-5944

10 a.m.-noon annual walkabout lecture and brunch with Ken Call at View. Presenting on a selection of works from the Adirondacks National Exhibition of American Watercolors at View in Old Forge.

10 a.m.-noon Raquette Lake Preservation Foundation meeting a the Raquette Lake School. The public is welcome.

Noon until sold out Eagle bay Fire Department chicken barbecue at the Eagle Bay Fire Hall.

2 p.m. Wide Variety Sponsored by St. William’s on Long Point, Raquette Lake. Part of Durant Days weekend, enjoy a fun filled afternoon concert by New Jersey’s premier a cappella group. Wide Variety is a group of a cappella singers, seven long-time friends who love to entertain. This concert will be held at the Raquette Lake School, on Rt. 28, fully ramp accessible, reservations not required. Free admission, donations appreciated. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Part of Raquette Lake’s Durant Days celebration.

4-6 p.m. Entertainment on Raquette Lake’s village green, Cold River Revue with Jamie Sutliff, Barry Gregson and Michelle Rousselle, compliments of Town of Long Lake. The three musicians will use part of their compensation to fund a short film, “Dance of the Wood Nymph,” to be directed and produced by Jamie Sutliff. The film will feature Iris Feldman, a classical ballet and interpretive dance. Part of Raquette Lake’s Durant Days celebration.

7 p.m. Durant Days Boat Parade takes place. Registration forms will be available at Burke’s and Bird’s Marina. Prizes will be awarded to first place winners in each boat category along with a Best in Show. The 2017 theme is “From The Forest.” Call Pat (315) 354-4070 for more info or to register.

7-9 p.m. Live music, Karen Savoca and Pete Heitzman, at Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Part of the Sunset on the Lake Summer Concert Series. Bring a chair or a blanket and listen to some great music while watching one of the most spectacular sunsets in the Adirondack Park. Rain location Fern Park. (315) 357-5501, www.inletconcertseries.com

Dusk Fireworks over Seventh Lake, Inlet. Part of the Sixth and Seventh Lake Association’s annual picnic. www.sixthandseventhlakeassoc.org

Dusk Fireworks over Raquette Lake, part of Durant Days.

10-11:30 p.m. Moonlight cruise on the WW Durant with live entertainment provided by Sons of Octomom, featuring Eric Peter of Newcomb. Contact Raquette Lake Navigation at (315) 354-5532. Part of Raquette Lake’s Durant Days celebration.

Sunday, Aug. 6

10 a.m. Half price guided tours of Great Camp Sagamore in Raquette Lake. Reservations not required. Part of Raquette Lake’s Durant Days celebration. www.greatcampsagamore.org

2-2:45 p.m. Free water taxi service to/from St. Hubert’s Isle from the village dock, courtesy Burke’s Marina. Part of Raquette Lake’s Durant Days celebration.

3 p.m. Annual ecumenical vespers service at Church of the Good Shepherd, on Raquette Lake. All events on St. Hubert’s Isle are free and open to the public. Part of Raquette Lake’s Durant Days celebration.

1-3 p.m. Ice Cream Social at Inlet Public Library, Inlet. Used book sale and free ice cream sundaes. (315) 357-6494

7 p.m. Enjoy a concert at the Old Forge Lakefront. This week Jim Tracy performs. Bring a blanket or chair and relax by the Old Forge Pond while enjoying great music.

Monday, Aug. 7

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

Aug. 7-9

9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Enlightened Brush with Ken Call, NWS, TWSA at View, Old Forge. Join Ken Call for a comprehensive three-day watercolor workshop for students of different levels and experience. As a figurative artist, Call will explore the fundamentals of painting the portrait and figure along with still lives, while improving your knowledge of getting a likeness, composition and values. Enjoy Ken’s daily painting demos, individual attention, and discussions on entering national watercolor shows and preparing and photographing your art for reproduction. Be bold and have fun. Preregistration is required. Registration deadline is July 26. It is $500 or $450 for View members. Breakfast and lunch are included. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Tuesday, Aug. 8

10 a.m.-noon Old Forge Garden Club hosts a presentation at the Raquette Lake Library. “Plants for our Area for Gardens and Containers,” given by Master Gardener Nancy Welch. Meet to carpool at 9 a.m. at View.

7:30 p.m. Musical performance, “An Evening of Acoustic Music with Joe Davoli and Nick Piccininni” musicians Joe and Nick play with diversity, not only in musical genre, but also in their instrumentation, at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

Ongoing

Through Sept. 3

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, 10×10 Art Sale, Gould Hall and Balcony Galleries. The second annual 10×10 art sale, all works are available for purchase at $100 each at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected] , [email protected]

Through Oct. 22

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, an exhibition by Old Forge based photographer Kurt Gardner. (Transitional Period) is a body of work based around Kurt’s utilization of natural world as a self-healing agent, in the Henry M. Kashiwa Eco Gallery at View. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected] , [email protected]

Through Oct. 29

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, a collaborative exhibition between glass artist Robin Cass and designer Bill Klingensmith, in the Vandervort Gallery at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected] , [email protected]

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183