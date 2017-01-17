Tuesday, Jan. 17

6-8 p.m. Boys’ indoor open soccer for grades 7 and up at the North Street Pavilion.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARP senior program at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

6-8 p.m. Girls’ indoor open soccer for grades 7 and up at the North Street Pavilion.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Thursday, Jan. 19

8 a.m. Kiwanis regular meeting at Walt’s Dinner.

Friday, Jan. 20

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Poker Run in Inlet, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Old Forge and Raquette Lake. Sponsored by the Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club. End party at Daiker’s Saturday evening.

www.inletbarnstormerssnowmobileclub.com

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, Jan. 21

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Sunday, Jan. 22

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

Monday, Jan. 23

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. January Pottery Circle class at View. This Pottery Circle allows you to be an independent potter with the added benefit of guidance from View instructor’s Bette Rintrona and Wendy Seifried. As an independent potter you have the freedom of creating and developing your own work and own style by renting out View’s studio space on a monthly basis.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

6-9 p.m. Beginner to wheel thrown pottery class with Marie Imundo each Monday through Feb. 13. These classes are perfect for those individuals who have never taken a pottery class before or those that want to take their skills to the next level. Beginners will work on building fundamental skills. More experienced students will continue to build on those skills. Registration deadline is Jan. 8.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

6-8 p.m. Boys’ indoor open soccer for grades 7 and up at the North Street Pavilion.

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183