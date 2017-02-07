Wednesday, Feb. 8

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARP senior program at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Thursday, Feb. 9

8:30 a.m. Kiwanis Board of Directors’ meeting at Adirondack Bank in Old Forge.

Friday, Feb. 10

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

9 a.m. McCauley Mountain $12 lift tickets as part of the 2017 Winter Carnival.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

6 p.m. Winter Carnival parade, ice skating party at Joy Tract Road after the parade.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, Feb. 11

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Noon Eagle Bay Fire Department Chili Cook-Off at the Eagle Bay Fire Hall. The fourth annual Chili Cook-Off sponsored by the Eagle Bay Fire Dept. will be held from noon until 5 p.m., or until the chili runs out. All are invited to visit the firehouse and to savor all the delicious chili entries as individuals and organizations compete to win cash prizes and fire departments compete for a cash prize, bragging rights and their name engraved on a traveling trophy.

Judging of chili entries takes place from noon until 1 p.m. and then the public is welcome to enjoy chili tasting from 1-5 p.m., or as long as the chili lasts, for a donation of $5 per person. In addition, the Eagle Bay Fire Department will hold an open-house, a 50/50 raffle, and other refreshments will be sold.

1 p.m. Registration opens at McCauley Mountain for the 64th annual Snowflake Derby. Races start at 3 p.m.

5 p.m. Night skiing begins at McCauley Mountain.

6 p.m. Live music by Joe Bolton and John Christy at the McCauley Mountain Chalet.

7 p.m. Coronation of the 2017 Winter Carnival royalty at the ice castle. This year’s King and Queen are Al and Kirsten Down from Old Forge. The king and queen will be escorted by local youths from the Polar Bear Ski Club. After the coronation, these young racers will demonstrate their skiing skills with dare-devil jumping and tricks. The thrills on the hills don’t stop there. The Town of Webb Varsity Alpine Ski Team will wow the crowd with a torchlight ski show, which will be followed by a spectacular firework display over the mountain.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Noon McCauley Mountain’s skiing scavenger hunt will take place at noon. Participants should go to the McCauley Mountain ticket office for instructions.

2 p.m. S’mores party sponsored by the Last Run Cafe at McCauley.

3 p.m. Cardboard Sled Race at McCauley Mountain. Only paper products can be used in the making of the sleds. Prizes will be given out in several different categories including fastest, slowest, most people in a sled, best crash and many more. Following the cardboard sled races, the winners of the Eskimo Strong snow sculpture contest will be announced. Registration forms are available at the Old Forge Information Center or by contacting Hans Schmid at (315) 369-8491 or kino@schmid.com.

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

Monday, Feb. 13

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

6-9 p.m. Beginner to wheel thrown pottery class with Marie Imundo each Monday through Feb. 13. These classes are perfect for those individuals who have never taken a pottery class before or those that want to take their skills to the next level. Beginners will work on building fundamental skills. More experienced students will continue to build on those skills.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Sweetheart Dessert Contest at Old Forge Library. Create your favorite dessert and bring it to the library from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A reception will be held at 7 p.m. and the contest winners will be announced at 7:40 p.m.

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183