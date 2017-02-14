Tuesday, Feb. 14

Sweetheart Dessert Contest at Old Forge Library. Create your favorite dessert and bring it to the library from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A reception will be held at 7 p.m. and the contest winners will be announced at 7:40 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARP senior program at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

7 p.m. Open mic night at the Old Forge Library. Writers, songwriters, aspiring writers and members of the public are invited to share their own work and and to enjoy readings by others. Featured Writer and Emcee will be Susan Luther Kiesel.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Thursday, Feb. 16

8 a.m. Kiwanis regular meeting at Walt’s Dinner.

Friday, Feb. 17

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

6 p.m. The Raquette Lake Ladies Auxiliary is hosting a potluck dinner at the Raquette Lake Firehall. Following the potluck will be a Pitch Tournament, $10 to play and rules will be available that night following the pot luck.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, Feb. 18

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

11 a.m. Youth activities start in Raquette Lake as a part of Raquette Lake’s Winter Carnival.

Noon Ladies’ frying pan toss competition at the Raquette Lake Winter Carnival for cash prizes. There will also be ice golf for teams all afternoon with cash prizes. Registration is at the Raquette Lake Library. In the evening there will be tug of war, a bonfire and fireworks when it gets dark.

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Homemade meat and vegetarian chili, and stews and soups prepared by local restaurants will be served in handmade bowls from the Pottery Workshop at View and other artists, both near and far, that deliver their handmade bowls to View. This year’s potters have made many styles of bowls, featuring a variety of surface decorations.

2 p.m. Kathryn Vajda will be presenting a lecture and discussion on her Snow City at View. This presentation is free and open to the public.

Sunday, Feb. 19

9-11:30 a.m. The Raquette Lake Ladies Auxiliary is having a Pancake Breakfast at the Raquette Lake Firehall. On the menu are pancakes, sausage, fruit and drinks for a $10 donation.

Noon The cross-cut/chainsaw competition will be held on the Raquette Lake Village Green. This long standing tradition is a not to be missed event featuring timed men’s, women’s and mixed divisions.

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

Monday, Feb. 20

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

7 p.m. The Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club will hold a membership meeting at the Inlet Information Center. The election of officers will be held. Food will be served following the meeting. Come and vote for your new Board of Directors for next season.

