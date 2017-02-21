Tuesday, Feb. 21

7 p.m. The Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club will hold a membership meeting at the Inlet Information Center. The election of officers will be held. Food will be served following the meeting. Come and vote for your new Board of Directors for next season.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARP senior program at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

6 p.m. Opening reception for the Old Forge Camera Club photography exhibit at the Old Forge Library. The reception is open to the public and you are invited to stop by to meet and talk with the artists and view their work. Light refreshments will be served and acoustic music will be provided by Dan Vellone.

7 p.m. Wildlife photography tips workshop at Old Forge Library by Susan Kiesel, award winning local photographer.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Friday, Feb. 24

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, Feb. 25

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Frozen Fire and Lights at Fern Park and Arrowhead Park, Inlet. bonfires, sledding, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, cardboard sled race, Noah’s Ark Animal Workshop, face painting, fireworks, wine and chocolate. (315) 357-5501, www.frozenfireandlights.com

1 p.m. Cardboard Sled Race at Fern Park, Inlet. Part of Inlet’s Frozen Fire and Lights. Prizes awarded for creativity as well as speed. (315) 357-5501, www.frozenfireandlights.com

1 p.m. Barnstormers picnic at the Hiltebrant Center on North Street in Old Forge. Hot dogs, hamburgers and beverages will be provided. Stop by on your way to the snowmobile trails or come by car.

3 p.m. Kids 120cc Snowmobile Race at Fern Park, Inlet. Part of Inlet’s Frozen Fire and Lights. Races will be held on a groomed track. Prizes will be awarded. (315) 357-5501, www.frozenfireandlights.com

Sunday, Feb. 26

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

Monday, Feb. 27

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183