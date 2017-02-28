Wednesday, March 1

Deadline for the Old Forge Library annual Poetry and Illustration Exhibit: Lessons Learned. For more details and guidelines stop by the library or call (315) 369-6008. Guidelines can also be found on the website www.oldforgelibrary.org.

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARP senior program at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

7 p.m. Ash Wednesday services at Niccolls Church in Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Thursday, March 2

8 a.m. Kiwanis regular meeting at Walt’s Dinner.

Friday, March 3

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, March 4

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Sunday, March 5

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

Monday, March 6

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183