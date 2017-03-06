MARCH

March 10

5:30 p.m. Kids Movie Night, join the Town of Long Lake for pizza and drinks followed by a movie at 6 p.m. This event is free and the Little Bus is available for pick up and drop off. Call (518) 624-3077 to sign up for the bus.

March 10-11

Snofest in Old Forge. The four major dealers: Ski Doo, Yamaha, Polaris, and Arctic Cat will premier their 2018 models. Demos rides, conditions permitting. Contact Old Forge’s local dealerships for exact days and times of demos; Big Moose Arctic Cat and Yamaha at (315) 357-2998, Don’s Polaris at (315) 369-3255 and Smith Marine at (315) 369-9911.

March 11

10 a.m.-Noon. Vintage Snowmobile Races at Fourth Lake, Inlet, near The Woods Inn.

Come by foot, skis, snowmobile or car. Lots of parking, food, and family fun. (315) 357-5501, www.vintageicesnowmobileracing.com

Noon “Let’s Get Crocked!” at the Inlet Town Hall. Bring a pot of homemade soup to share. Benefits the local food pantry. (315) 357-5501, www.inletny.com

March 17

5 p.m. St. Patrick’s Day Parade down Main Street in Old Forge. This is a don’t miss event. This is the best (and only) Irish Parade in the Adirondacks. Creativity is the main theme of this parade. Along with the usual participants, many groups are secretly making costumes and floats that will be a surprise for this year’s parade. Individuals now try to outdo their prior year’s costumes or floats. Parade favorites return year after year. Local pickups with snowplows will entertain while in formation, under the name Synchronized Snowplows. The Old Forge Redheads group will be there, as will the Old Forge Irish Setters Club (which still has many dogs, but no Irish Setters). The Precision Shopping Carts will again be weaving their formations up Main Street, in spite of the poor physical conditioning of the pushers. Come out and join the fun.

March 17-19

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Celebration in Indian Lake. For more information call (518) 648-5828.

March 18

Noon Registration begins at the Indian Lake Town Hall for Irish Road Bowling. For more information call (518) 648-5828.

March 24

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Kids No School Day, join events coordinator, Steph Hample at the Geiger Arena for games, crafts, Legos and outdoor activities. Dress warm.

7 p.m. Cafe Livre a Cofee House at the Long Lake Library. The Canal Street String Band will be performing at the Long Lake Library.

March 25

6 p.m. Snowmakers Ball at McCauley Mountain in Old Forge. This is an annual fundraiser for the Town of Webb’s Kinderwood program. Open to the public-$20 per person, includes dinner and entertainment. The theme this year is “Mad for Plaid.”

APRIL

April 3

4 p.m. Kids after school play program. Kids kindergarten and up are invited to come to the Geiger Arena for after school fun. Crafts, games and outdoor play, dress for the mess.

April 9

1 p.m. Mud Season Talent Show. Join the town for the Mud Season Talent show held at the Long Lake Town Hall. Sign up by calling (518) 624-3077 or show up early on the day of to sign up.

April 10

4 p.m. Kids after school play program. Kids kindergarten and up are invited to come to the Geiger Arena for after school fun. Crafts, games and outdoor play, dress for the mess.

April 24

4 p.m. Kids after school play program. Kids kindergarten and up are invited to come to the Geiger Arena for after school fun. Crafts, games and outdoor play, dress for the mess.