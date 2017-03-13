MARCH

March 14

5:30 p.m. The Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club hold its annual membership meeting and dinner at the Ole Barn Restaurant in Inlet. A short meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. with appetizers at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.

March 15

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARP senior program at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

7 p.m. Ash Wednesday services at Niccolls Church in Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

March 16

8 a.m. Kiwanis regular meeting at Walt's Dinner.

March 17

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

5 p.m. St. Patrick’s Day Parade down Main Street in Old Forge. This is a don’t miss event. This is the best (and only) Irish Parade in the Adirondacks. Creativity is the main theme of this parade. Along with the usual participants, many groups are secretly making costumes and floats that will be a surprise for this year’s parade. Individuals now try to outdo their prior year’s costumes or floats. Parade favorites return year after year. Local pickups with snowplows will entertain while in formation, under the name Synchronized Snowplows. The Old Forge Redheads group will be there, as will the Old Forge Irish Setters Club (which still has many dogs, but no Irish Setters). The Precision Shopping Carts will again be weaving their formations up Main Street, in spite of the poor physical conditioning of the pushers. Come out and join the fun.

March 17-19

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Celebration in Indian Lake. For more information call (518) 648-5828.

March 18

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

11 a.m. Scavenger hunt at McCauley Mountain. There is no charge to participate, sign up at the ticket office and search the mountain for shamrocks.

Noon Registration begins at the Indian Lake Town Hall for Irish Road Bowling. For more information call (518) 648-5828.

1 p.m. Citizens Downhill one run fun race will take to the mountain, anyone can take a chance to win and claim bragging rights of being fastest on hill while having an opportunity to win a door prize. It’s a steal at only $5 per entry with a $10 max per family.

March 19

1 p.m. Fun starts at McCauley Mountain. Scheduled are the Lucky Duck Pond Raffle, Pond Skimming and a S’more Party.

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

March 20

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

March 24

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Kids No School Day, join events coordinator, Steph Hample at the Geiger Arena for games, crafts, Legos and outdoor activities. Dress warm.

7 p.m. Cafe Livre a Cofee House at the Long Lake Library. The Canal Street String Band will be performing at the Long Lake Library.

March 25

6 p.m. Snowmakers Ball at McCauley Mountain in Old Forge. This is an annual fundraiser for the Town of Webb’s Kinderwood program. Open to the public-$20 per person, includes dinner and entertainment. The theme this year is “Mad for Plaid.”

APRIL

April 3

4 p.m. Kids after school play program. Kids kindergarten and up are invited to come to the Geiger Arena for after school fun. Crafts, games and outdoor play, dress for the mess.

April 9

1 p.m. Mud Season Talent Show. Join the town for the Mud Season Talent show held at the Long Lake Town Hall. Sign up by calling (518) 624-3077 or show up early on the day of to sign up.

April 10

4 p.m. Kids after school play program. Kids kindergarten and up are invited to come to the Geiger Arena for after school fun. Crafts, games and outdoor play, dress for the mess.

April 24

4 p.m. Kids after school play program. Kids kindergarten and up are invited to come to the Geiger Arena for after school fun. Crafts, games and outdoor play, dress for the mess.