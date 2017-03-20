MARCH

Wednesday, March 22

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARP senior program at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Thursday, March 23

Noon. Loaves and Fishes Luncheon in Old Forge at St. Bartholomew’s. This free lunch will consist of assorted soups, sandwiches, desserts and beverages. All our neighbors from Raquette Lake, Inlet, Town of Webb and Woodgate are invited.

Friday, March 24

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

7 p.m. Cafe Livre a Cofee House at the Long Lake Library. The Canal Street String Band will be performing at the Long Lake Library.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, March 25

10 a.m.-noon Mission Bouti

que thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

6 p.m. Snowmaker’s Ball at McCauley Mountain, this year’s theme is Mad for Plaid. The Snowmaker’s Ball is an annual event and serves the great purpose of raising money for the Kinderwood, a pre-k program for children between three and four years old. The money raised goes towards scholarships for families who may not otherwise be able to send their children to pre-school. DJ, dancing, 50/50 and silent auction and dinner and appetizers will be served. For more information about the Snowmaker’s Ball, contact Sharon Finkle-Kleps at (315) 369-8919.

Sunday, March 26

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

Monday, March 27

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183

March 24

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Kids No School Day, join events coordinator, Steph Hample at the Geiger Arena for games, crafts, Legos and outdoor activities. Dress warm.

March 25

APRIL

April 3

4 p.m. Kids after school play program. Kids kindergarten and up are invited to come to the Geiger Arena for after school fun. Crafts, games and outdoor play, dress for the mess.

April 9

1 p.m. Mud Season Talent Show. Join the town for the Mud Season Talent show held at the Long Lake Town Hall. Sign up by calling (518) 624-3077 or show up early on the day of to sign up.

April 10

4 p.m. Kids after school play program. Kids kindergarten and up are invited to come to the Geiger Arena for after school fun. Crafts, games and outdoor play, dress for the mess.

April 24

4 p.m. Kids after school play program. Kids kindergarten and up are invited to come to the Geiger Arena for after school fun. Crafts, games and outdoor play, dress for the mess.