Wednesday, March 29

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARP senior program at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Friday, March 31

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, April 1

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Sunday, April 2

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

Monday, April 3

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

Sunday, April 29

1 p.m. Children’s egg hunt in Inlet. For children up to 12 years old. Bring a basket or bag to collect your eggs. Every child will receive a bag of treats. Stick around for drawings of special prizes after the hunt. Sponsored by the Inlet Youth Commission.

5 p.m. Adult egg hunt in Inlet. Eggs will be hidden in and around Fern Park. Eggs will contain prizes or gift certificates donated by local businesses. After the hunt go to the Screamen Eagle for a pot-luck gathering.

Monday, May 1

10 a.m.-1p.m. Get to know View’s pottery studio. This class is a great way to get to know the ceramic studio as a beginner, intermediate or advanced potter. You decide what the class will be for you. You can either be taught through instructor guided hand-built projects, work on group based projects, or work independently on your own work. This class will introduce you to our studio procedures through various projects that the instructors will teach or that you come up with on your own so that you can learn the basics or use our studio for the first time if you are an advanced potter. This class allows you to work independently or with a group on specific projects that will be taught.

Wednesday, May 3

All day event. Community clean-up will take place from Thendara through Old Forge and Eagle Bay, up into Big Moose then through Inlet, Raquette Lake and Blue Mountain Lake and on to Long Lake, Indian Lake, Lake Pleasant, Speculator, Piseco and Wells. Volunteers who show up on May 3 will receive a free t-shirt and a free lunch. Organizers ask that you sign up early for a section of roadway and reserve your shirt size. Signing up ensures all roads get the attention needed to be ready for summer. If you sign up by April 7 your shirt size can be ordered for you. Signing up early also allows for planning on how many people to expect for lunch.

Thursday, May 4

7 p.m. Junior, Senior, and Stage band performance at Town of Webb school.

Saturday, May 6

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Beginner Jewelry Class with Ken Thibado at View. In this two day workshop, Ken Thibado will guide you through basic soldering and forging techniques, which when combined will land you some pretty spiffy jewelry. All supplies will be provided, and each jewelry protege will follow a chosen design from start to finish before embarking on their own design ideas with their new skill set. This is a great course for beginners.

Sunday, May 7

2 p.m. Fire and Spice cooking competition at Seventh Lake House. A juried competition for amateur and professional chefs competing in several food categories and the public can sample the entries. Additional foods prepared by Chef Jim Holt. Registration begins 1 p.m. at the Seventh Lake House.

2 p.m. Pizza eating competition at Matt’s Draft House. Singles and doubles competition. Prizes and trophies awarded. Sponsored by Screamen Eagle Pizza/Matt’s Draft House.

Tuesday, May 9

7 p.m. School budget hearing at the Town of Webb school in the gym.

May 19-21

Health Wellness, and Holistic Weekend at The Woods Inn in Inlet. Opens at 7 p.m. on Friday, and at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A weekend full of lectures, vendors, classes, physic readings, and more to beautify your body and soul.

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183