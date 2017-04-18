Through July 16

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, an exhibition of new and recent works by Forestport based painter and printmaker Catharine Westlake in the Member Galleries at View, Old Forge. Gallery admission $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Through July 16

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, an exhibition of new and recent works by New Hartford based oil and acrylic painter Sean Smith, whose work is inspired by the landscape of the Central Adirondack Region, in the Member Gallery at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Through May 28

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, Collages and Assemblages by Anastasia Osolin, Vandervort Gallery at View, Old Forge. Anastasia Osolin’s work draws inspiration from the history of science & astronomy, mysticism, art history, Victorian ephemera, and industrial decay. She makes art due to a persistent, lingering compulsion, spending a disproportionate amount of her time creating collages and assemblages from a wide variety of found objects and imagery—gathered from flea markets, yard sales, books, antique shops, trash dumps, or sometimes literally found on the ground during her daily walks.Gallery admission $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Through July 9

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, an exhibit A Study in Contrasts juxtaposes the works of photographer Barry Lobdell and artist Russell Serrianne. In this collaborative exhibition one can see how shape, form and texture work to convey similar ideas through disparate media. Lobdell’s photographic work is centered on sculptural structures found in nature, while Serrianne’s delicately constructed, abstract vine drawings convey that same sense of the natural world through composition and design. In the The Henry M. Kashiwa Eco Gallery at View, Old Forge. Gallery admission $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

May 6-June 11

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, 2017 Central Adirondack Art Show, The Community and Foley Galleries at View, Old Forge. The Central Adirondack Art show is a long-standing Old Forge tradition, showcasing some of the finest artists from throughout the Central Adirondack Region and beyond. Held for the first time in 1952, by View founder Miriam Kashiwa in her front yard, the Central Adirondack Art Show is a testament to the significant place the arts hold within the hearts and minds of the residents and visitors to the Adirondacks. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Wednesday, April 19

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARP senior program at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Friday, April 21

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, April 22

8:30 a.m-1:30 p.m. Red Cross blood drive at the Park Ave. Building in Old Forge.

Sunday, April 23

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

Monday, April 24

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

Wednesday, April 26

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

Thursday, April 27

Noon The last Loaves and Fishes Luncheon of the season at Niccolls Church in Old Forge.

Friday, April 28

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, April 29

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

1 p.m. Children’s egg hunt in Inlet. For children up to 12 years old. Bring a basket or bag to collect your eggs. Every child will receive a bag of treats. Stick around for drawings of special prizes after the hunt. Sponsored by the Inlet Youth Commission.

5 p.m. Adult egg hunt in Inlet. Eggs will be hidden in and around Fern Park. Eggs will contain prizes or gift certificates donated by local businesses. After the hunt go to the Screamen Eagle for a pot-luck gathering.

Sunday, April 30

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

Monday, May 1

10 a.m.-1p.m. Get to know View’s pottery studio. This class is a great way to get to know the ceramic studio as a beginner, intermediate or advanced potter. You decide what the class will be for you. You can either be taught through instructor guided hand-built projects, work on group based projects, or work independently on your own work. This class will introduce you to our studio procedures through various projects that the instructors will teach or that you come up with on your own so that you can learn the basics or use our studio for the first time if you are an advanced potter. This class allows you to work independently or with a group on specific projects that will be taught.

Wednesday, May 3

All day event. Community clean-up will take place from Thendara through Old Forge and Eagle Bay, up into Big Moose then through Inlet, Raquette Lake and Blue Mountain Lake and on to Long Lake, Indian Lake, Lake Pleasant, Speculator, Piseco and Wells. Volunteers who show up on May 3 will receive a free t-shirt and a free lunch. Organizers ask that you sign up early for a section of roadway and reserve your shirt size. Signing up ensures all roads get the attention needed to be ready for summer. If you sign up by April 7 your shirt size can be ordered for you. Signing up early also allows for planning on how many people to expect for lunch.

Thursday, May 4

7 p.m. Junior, Senior, and Stage band performance at Town of Webb school.

Saturday, May 6

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Beginner Jewelry Class with Ken Thibado at View. In this two day workshop, Ken Thibado will guide you through basic soldering and forging techniques, which when combined will land you some pretty spiffy jewelry. All supplies will be provided, and each jewelry protege will follow a chosen design from start to finish before embarking on their own design ideas with their new skill set. This is a great course for beginners.

5-7 p.m. The opening of the 2017 Central Adirondack Arts Show, and exhibitions by Anastasia Osolin, Barry Lobdell and Russell Serrianne, Catharine Westlake, and Sean Smith. Free and open to the public, at View in Old Forge. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Sunday, May 7

1-4 p.m. Job fair at the Park Avenue Building gym. A variety of businesses looking for different candidates with all skill levels.

Sunday, May 7

2 p.m. Fire and Spice cooking competition at Seventh Lake House. A juried competition for amateur and professional chefs competing in several food categories and the public can sample the entries. Additional foods prepared by Chef Jim Holt. Registration begins 1 p.m. at the Seventh Lake House.

2 p.m. Pizza eating competition at Matt’s Draft House. Singles and doubles competition. Prizes and trophies awarded. Sponsored by Screamen Eagle Pizza/Matt’s Draft House.

Tuesday, May 9

7 p.m. School budget hearing at the Town of Webb school in the gym.

May 19-21

Health Wellness, and Holistic Weekend at The Woods Inn in Inlet. Opens at 7 p.m. on Friday, and at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A weekend full of lectures, vendors, classes, physic readings, and more to beautify your body and soul.

