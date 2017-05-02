Through July 16

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, an exhibition of new and recent works by Forestport based painter and printmaker Catharine Westlake in the Member Galleries at View, Old Forge. Gallery admission $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Wednesday, May 3

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

All day event. Community clean-up will take place from Thendara through Old Forge and Eagle Bay, up into Big Moose then through Inlet, Raquette Lake and Blue Mountain Lake and on to Long Lake, Indian Lake, Lake Pleasant, Speculator, Piseco and Wells. Volunteers who show up on May 3 will receive a free t-shirt and a free lunch. Organizers ask that you sign up early for a section of roadway and reserve your shirt size. Signing up ensures all roads get the attention needed to be ready for summer. If you sign up by April 7 your shirt size can be ordered for you. Signing up early also allows for planning on how many people to expect for lunch.

Thursday, May 4

8 a.m. Kiwanis regular meeting at Walt’s Dinner.

7 p.m. Junior, Senior, and Stage band performance at Town of Webb school.

Friday, May 5

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

Saturday, May 6

Noon-5 p.m. Beginner Jewelry Class with Ken Thibado at View. In this two day workshop, Ken Thibado will guide you through basic soldering and forging techniques, which when combined will land you some pretty spiffy jewelry. All supplies will be provided, and each jewelry protege will follow a chosen design from start to finish before embarking on their own design ideas with their new skill set. This is a great course for beginners. Registration deadline: April 26.

5-7 p.m. The opening of the 2017 Central Adirondack Arts Show, and exhibitions by Anastasia Osolin, Barry Lobdell and Russell Serrianne, Catharine Westlake, and Sean Smith. Free and open to the public, at View in Old Forge. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

May 6-June 11

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, 2017 Central Adirondack Art Show, The Community and Foley Galleries at View, Old Forge. The Central Adirondack Art show is a long-standing Old Forge tradition, showcasing some of the finest artists from throughout the Central Adirondack Region and beyond. Held for the first time in 1952, by View founder Miriam Kashiwa in her front yard, the Central Adirondack Art Show is a testament to the significant place the arts hold within the hearts and minds of the residents and visitors to the Adirondacks. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Sunday, May 7

1-4 p.m. Job fair at the Park Avenue Building gym. A variety of businesses looking for different candidates with all skill levels.

2 p.m. Fire and Spice cooking competition at Seventh Lake House. A juried competition for amateur and professional chefs competing in several food categories and the public can sample the entries. Additional foods prepared by Chef Jim Holt. Registration begins 1 p.m. at the Seventh Lake House.

2 p.m. Pizza eating competition at Matt’s Draft House. Singles and doubles competition. Prizes and trophies awarded. Sponsored by Screamen Eagle Pizza/Matt’s Draft House.

Monday, May 8

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

Tuesday, May 9

7 p.m. School budget hearing at the Town of Webb school in the gym.

May 11

8:30 a.m. Kiwanis Board of Directors’ meeting at Adirondack Bank in Old Forge.

May 17

6 p.m. Science fair at the Town of Webb school.

May 19

Noon-6 p.m. Paddlefest at the Old Forge Lakefront. The largest on-water canoe and kayak sale in the country and features over 75 of the leading manufacturers of canoes, kayaks, and accessories. Over 1,000 canoes and kayaks will be on sale all weekend at special show prices. There will also be big savings on paddling accessories and outdoor gear. Sponsored by Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company.

May 20

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Paddlefest at the Old Forge Lakefront. The largest on-water canoe and kayak sale in the country and features over 75 of the leading manufacturers of canoes, kayaks, and accessories.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Paddlefest at the Old Forge Lakefront. The largest on-water canoe and kayak sale in the country and features over 75 of the leading manufacturers of canoes, kayaks, and accessories.

May 19-21

Health Wellness, and Holistic Weekend at The Woods Inn in Inlet. Opens at 7 p.m. on Friday, and at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

A weekend full of lectures, vendors, classes, physic readings, and more to beautify your body and soul.