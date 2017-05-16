Tuesday, May 16

2-9 p.m. School budget vote at the Town of Webb school in the gym.

5-7 p.m. Webb Way dinner at Town of Webb school cafeteria. Fundraiser for positive reinforcement program at the school.

Wednesday, May 17

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

6 p.m. Science fair at the Town of Webb school.

7 p.m. Open mic night at the Old Forge Library.

Thursday, May 18

8 a.m. Kiwanis regular meeting at Walt’s Dinner.

May 19-21

Health Wellness, and Holistic Weekend at The Woods Inn in Inlet. Opens at 7 p.m. on Friday, and at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A weekend full of lectures, vendors, classes, physic readings, and more to beautify your body and soul.

Friday, May 19

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

Noon-6 p.m. Paddlefest at the Old Forge Lakefront. The largest on-water canoe and kayak sale in the country and features over 75 of the leading manufacturers of canoes, kayaks, and accessories. Over 1,000 canoes and kayaks will be on sale all weekend at special show prices. There will also be big savings on paddling accessories and outdoor gear. Sponsored by Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company.

Saturday, May 20

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Paddlefest at the Old Forge Lakefront. The largest on-water canoe and kayak sale in the country and features over 75 of the leading manufacturers of canoes, kayaks, and accessories.

Sunday, May 21

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Paddlefest at the Old Forge Lakefront. The largest on-water canoe and kayak sale in the country and features over 75 of the leading manufacturers of canoes, kayaks, and accessories.

Through June 11

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, 2017 Central Adirondack Art Show, The Community and Foley Galleries at View, Old Forge. The Central Adirondack Art show is a long-standing Old Forge tradition, showcasing some of the finest artists from throughout the Central Adirondack Region and beyond. Held for the first time in 1952, by View founder Miriam Kashiwa in her front yard, the Central Adirondack Art Show is a testament to the significant place the arts hold within the hearts and minds of the residents and visitors to the Adirondacks. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Through May 28

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, Collages and Assemblages by Anastasia Osolin, Vandervort Gallery at View, Old Forge. Anastasia Osolin’s work draws inspiration from the history of science & astronomy, mysticism, art history, Victorian ephemera, and industrial decay. She makes art due to a persistent, lingering compulsion, spending a disproportionate amount of her time creating collages and assemblages from a wide variety of found objects and imagery—gathered from flea markets, yard sales, books, antique shops, trash dumps, or sometimes literally found on the ground during her daily walks. Gallery admission $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Through July 9

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, an exhibit A Study in Contrasts juxtaposes the works of photographer Barry Lobdell and artist Russell Serrianne. In this collaborative exhibition one can see how shape, form and texture work to convey similar ideas through disparate media. Lobdell’s photographic work is centered on sculptural structures found in nature, while Serrianne’s delicately constructed, abstract vine drawings convey that same sense of the natural world through composition and design. Taken together visually the relationships between the two art forms become more and more evident, offering both contrast and similarity. In the The Henry M. Kashiwa Eco Gallery at View, Old Forge. Gallery admission $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Through July 16

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, an exhibition of new and recent works by Forestport based painter and printmaker Catharine Westlake in the Member Galleries at View, Old Forge. Gallery admission $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Through July 16

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, an exhibition of new and recent works by New Hartford based oil and acrylic painter Sean Smith, whose work is inspired by the landscape of the Central Adirondack Region, in the Member Gallery at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]