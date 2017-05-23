Wednesday, May 24

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

Friday, May 26

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

5-6:15 p.m. Library Gazebo at 5, for the live music of Joey Bolton and Mary Moore, a musical duo at the Old Forge Library. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

May 26-28

Great Adirondack Garage Sale from Old Forge to Malone, Cranberry Lake to Speculator and everywhere in between. Over 200 miles of garages sales. Maps of each area will be available soon to print online or pick up at any of the town’s visitor centers. www.greatadirondackgaragesale.com

Saturday, May 27

10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Raquette Lake Ladies Auxiliary is hosting a car wash and bake sale at the Raquette Lake Fire Hall located on Rt. 28. Baked goods will be available for purchase while you get your car washed.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Annual Kiwanis Free Car Wash at the Calypso’s Cove parking lot at the Enchanted Forest/Water Safari.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Garage sale at View in Old Forge.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Memorial Day Book Sale, Friends of the Old Forge Library. Bargains galore at the Old Forge Library. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

1-4 p.m. Writing workshop Writing and Self-Discovery: How Writers Find Their Unique Voice with David Hazard. Finding your “unique voice” is the same as finding the “edge” or “spin” that every agent and publisher will look for in your writing. Do you know what it is? This workshop will help you explore your voice, and add the edge to your writing that makes it interesting for your readers and marketable.

Sunday, May 28

1 p.m. NYCOA Kids Fishing Derby at the Old Forge Lakefront. Equipment will be provided, or you can bring your own. Awards will be presented.

4 p.m. Live music at the Old Forge Lakefront. The Gwen Tracy Band starts at 4 p.m., Thirsty Coyote goes on at 7 p.m.

Dusk Fireworks at the Old Forge Lakefront.

Monday, May 29

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. Wreath laying ceremony at Inlet Town Hall. American Legion Leonard-Mick-Roberts Post 1402 invites you to help them honor those we have lost. (315) 357-5501, www.inletny.com

10 a.m. Memorial Day Parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony in Old Forge. Parade down Main Street with ceremonies at the school, fire hall and cemetery. Refreshments after the parade at the Old Forge Fire Hall.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Get to know View’s pottery studio with Bette Rintrona. This class is a great way to get to know the ceramic studio as a beginner, intermediate or advanced potter. You decide what the class will be for you. You can either be taught through instructor guided hand built projects, work on group based projects, or work independently on your own work. This class will introduce you to the studio procedures through various projects that the instructors will teach or that you come up with on your own so that you can learn the basics or use the studio for the first time if you are an advanced potter. This class allows you to work independently or with a group on specific projects that will be taught.

2 p.m. Hamilton County Memorial Day Parade in Inlet. The American Legion Post 1402 is proud to host the county parade this year. Parade starts at the Inlet Volunteer Emergency Services Building and follows Route 28 to Arrowhead Park where there will be a ceremony. (315) 357-5501, www.inletny.com

Through June 11

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, 2017 Central Adirondack Art Show, The Community and Foley Galleries at View, Old Forge. The Central Adirondack Art show is a long-standing Old Forge tradition, showcasing some of the finest artists from throughout the Central Adirondack Region and beyond. Held for the first time in 1952, by View founder Miriam Kashiwa in her front yard, the Central Adirondack Art Show is a testament to the significant place the arts hold within the hearts and minds of the residents and visitors to the Adirondacks. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Through July 9

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, an exhibit A Study in Contrasts juxtaposes the works of photographer Barry Lobdell and artist Russell Serrianne. In this collaborative exhibition one can see how shape, form and texture work to convey similar ideas through disparate media. Lobdell’s photographic work is centered on sculptural In the The Henry M. Kashiwa Eco Gallery at View, Old Forge. Gallery admission $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Through July 16

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, an exhibition of new and recent works by Forestport based painter and printmaker Catharine Westlake in the Member Galleries at View, Old Forge. Gallery admission $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Through July 16

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, an exhibition of new and recent works by New Hartford based oil and acrylic painter Sean Smith, whose work is inspired by the landscape of the Central Adirondack Region, in the Member Gallery at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]