Tuesday, July 4

1 p.m. Ping Pong Ball Drop at Fern Park, Inlet. For children up to age 12. Each child will be allowed to collect three ping pong balls that will be traded in for prizes donated by local businesses. Sponsored by the Inlet Youth Commission. (315) 357-5501, www.pingpongballdrop.com

7:30 p.m. Live music – Jamie Notarthomas at Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Live music on the lakefront before the fireworks begin. (315) 357-5501, www.inletconcertseries.com

7:30 p.m. Floyd Community Instrumental Ensemble plays at the Old Forge Lakefront, fireworks follow at dark.

Dusk Fourth of July Fireworks on Fourth Lake, Inlet. Best view is at Arrowhead Park. (315) 357-5501, www.inletny.com

Dusk Fireworks from the barge on Raquette Lake, the fun will begin at the village green. Enjoy live music and a barbecue dinner and then gather on the shoreline of Raquette Lake to enjoy a display of breathtaking fireworks celebrating the birth of the USA.

Wednesday, July 5

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. The Town of Webb Historical Association will host a hiking tour of Moss Lake at 9 a.m., rain or shine. The group will leave the Moss Lake Trailhead on the Big Moose Road with Geof Longstaff as tour guide.

10 a.m.-noon Donation sorting for the Mission Boutique at Niccolls Church.

4-5:30 p.m. Writer’s workshop for young adults, six sessions with Paula Roy, director, at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

6:30-8:30 p.m. Writer’s workshop, for adults, six sessions with Paula Roy, director, at the Old Forge library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

7 p.m. A Town of Webb Historical Association presentation, “The Thendara Historical District” with Stuart deCamp at the Thendara Town Hall. For more information call the Goodsell Museum at (315) 369-3838, visit us the Goodsell Museum Facebook page or on the web at www.webbhistory.org.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

Thursday, July 6

8 a.m. Kiwanis regular meeting at Walt’s Dinner.

Noon-1 p.m. Summer reading program at the Old Forge Library. There will be a variety of activities for children pre-K and up. Kindergarten and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Call the library (315) 369-6008 to register your child.

7 p.m. Cathy McGrath with Teakettle Music at St. William’s on Long Point, Raquette Lake. Cathy presents a program of nineteenth American century music in authentic period dress and with instruments appropriate to the era. This program is free and open to the public. A pie raffle is held each Thursday to help defray costs in hosting the concert series. Free will donations are welcomed and appreciated. Call (315) 354-4265 for reservations (Site is boat access only). Boat leaves village dock beginning at 5:45 p.m.

7 p.m. The hidden history of women’s labor in the Adirondacks will be the subject of a talk at the Inlet Town Hall.

Friday, July 7

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

1-5 p.m. Old Forge Farmers Market behind Old Forge Hardware on Park Avenue.

5 p.m. First Friday Art Walk events throughout town. First Friday Artwalk is a community-wide celebration of the arts. Several area businesses will present art exhibits, demonstrations, live music, crafting opportunities, open houses, receptions and other special events throughout Old Forge. Maps of participating businesses are available at the Town of Webb Visitor Information Center.

5-8 p.m. First Friday Art Walk, exhibit opening: Rome Art Association Summer Show, light refreshments and acoustic music by Dan Vellone at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. Exhibit will be on display until July 29. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

5:30-11 p.m. A Walk in the Woods gala at View in Old Forge, a fundraising event that celebrates the future of arts programming. Signature cocktails and a silent auction of unique items donated by local artists and businesses. After dinner, there will be music and dancing in Gould Hall. There will also be an outdoor space for relaxing and conversing. Music and entertainment will be ongoing throughout the night, and organizers guarantee that guests will be in for a few surprises when it comes to the performers and decor. A Walk In The Woods is open to the public with ticket prices beginning at $250 per guest. Patron tables are also available for groups and businesses. Tickets can be purchased at www.ViewArts.org, or by calling View at (315) 369-6411 extension 201. Proceeds will go toward funding a year of programming.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

Saturday, July 8

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Annual Jolly Mooser Bake Sale, Crafts and Flea Market at the Big Moose Fire Company, Big Moose Lake, approximately five miles from Rt. 28 in Eagle Bay. A small show offering a little bit of everything—homemade baked goods, a variety of crafts, games, flea market stands, food tent, and more.

10 a.m. Town of Webb Historical Association Benefit Auction at the Goodsell House across from the Old Forge Post Office. Preview starts at 10 a.m., bidding starts at 11 a.m. For additional information call (315) 369-3838.

11 a.m. The Big Moose Fire Company will hold its annual Chicken Barbecue Dinner at the Big Moose Fire Company, Big Moose Lake, approximately five miles from Rt. 28 in Eagle Bay. Eat in or take out, 11 a.m. to until they’re all sold out. Rain or shine. [email protected] , (315) 357-2047

7-9 p.m. Live music – Annie and the Hedonists at Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Part of the Sunset on the Lake Summer Concert Series. Bring a chair or a blanket and listen to some great music while watching one of the most spectacular sunsets in the Adirondack Park. Rain location Fern Park. (315) 357-5501, www.inletconcertseries.com

Sunday, July 9

7 p.m. The Thirsty Coyotes perform at the Old Forge Lakefront. Bring a blanket or chair and relax by the Old Forge Pond while enjoying great music.

Monday, July 10

7:30 p.m. “Fiction,” a dramatic play written by Steven Dietz, unravels a mysterious literary love triangle spanning decades and continents. Presented at View in Old Forge.

Tuesday, July 11

7 p.m. Historical presentation at the Big Moose Community, “Stillwater Fire Tower – The Unheralded Historic Site in the Town of Webb” Presentation. Presentation given by Jim Fox. For additional information call (315) 369-3838.

7 p.m. Antique appraisals by John Secor at the Woodgate Library. Four item limit per person, a $3 donation is requested per item.

7:30 p.m. Adirondack storytelling, “North Country Stories” with Bill Smith, storyteller and fiddler Donnie Woodcock at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

Ongoing

Through July 9

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, an exhibit A Study in Contrasts juxtaposes the works of photographer Barry Lobdell and artist Russell Serrianne. In this collaborative exhibition one can see how shape, form and texture work to convey similar ideas through disparate media. Lobdell’s photographic work is centered on sculptural structures found in nature, while Serrianne’s delicately constructed, abstract vine drawings convey that same sense of the natural world through composition and design. Taken together visually the relationships between the two art forms become more and more evident, offering both contrast and similarity. In the The Henry M. Kashiwa Eco Gallery at View, Old Forge. Gallery admission $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Through July 16

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, an exhibition of new and recent works by Forestport based painter and printmaker Catharine Westlake in the Member Galleries at View, Old Forge. Gallery admission $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Through July 16

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, an exhibition of new and recent works by New Hartford based oil and acrylic painter Sean Smith, whose work is inspired by the landscape of the Central Adirondack Region, in the Member Gallery at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Through Sept. 3

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, 10×10 Art Sale, Gould Hall and Balcony Galleries. The second annual 10×10 art sale, all works are available for purchase at $100 each at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected] , [email protected]

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183