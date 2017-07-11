Tuesday, July 11

7 p.m. Historical presentation at the Big Moose Community, “Stillwater Fire Tower – The Unheralded Historic Site in the Town of Webb” Presentation. Presentation given by Jim Fox. For additional information call (315) 369-3838.

7 p.m. Antique appraisals by John Secor at the Woodgate Library. Four item limit per person, a $3 donation is requested per item.

7:30 p.m. Adirondack storytelling, “North Country Stories” with Bill Smith, storyteller and fiddler Donnie Woodcock at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

Wednesday, July 12

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. The Town of Webb Historical Association will host a hiking tour of Moss Lake at 9 a.m., rain or shine. The group will leave the Moss Lake Trailhead on the Big Moose Road with Geof Longstaff as tour guide.

10 a.m.-noon Donation sorting for the Mission Boutique at Niccolls Church.

4-5:30 p.m. Writer’s workshop for young adults, six sessions with Paula Roy, director, at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

6:30-8:30 p.m. Writer’s workshop, for adults, six sessions with Paula Roy, director, at the Old Forge library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

7 p.m. A Town of Webb Historical Association presentation, For more information call the Goodsell Museum at (315) 369-3838, visit us the Goodsell Museum Facebook page or on the web at www.webbhistory.org.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

Thursday, July 13

8:30 a.m. Kiwanis Board of Directors’ meeting at Adirondack Bank in Old Forge.

Noon-1 p.m. Summer reading program at the Old Forge Library. There will be a variety of activities for children pre-K and up. Kindergarten and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Call the library (315) 369-6008 to register your child.

6:30 p.m. Out of the Cage Petmobile at the Woodgate Community Hall in Woodgate.

7 p.m. Kambuyu Marimba Ensemble, St. William’s on Long Point, Raquette Lake. This program will be held on the Raquette Lake Village Green. Bring your own chair or blanket. The roots of their music come from the Shona people of Zimbabwe. Most of the tunes originate in traditional mbira songs and melodies of that region. The marimbas were built by the group using various tonal woods for the keys. Resonators are fashioned from PVC pipe cut to length, tuned and sealed. Using similar rhythms and song structure, the group also has composed songs in the traditional style. The music is infectious. Whether listening or dancing this will be a fun time for all. The program is free.

Friday, July 14

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

1-5 p.m. Old Forge Farmers Market behind Old Forge Hardware on Park Avenue.

1-5 p.m. Learn about the invasive species that are threatening the Adirondack region at the Old Forge Farmers Market. Informational materials will be available for attendees to help deepen understanding of the harmful impacts of invasive species, and how you can help prevent the spread.

5:30-8 p.m. Opening reception for Kurt Gardners solo exhibition, “Transition.” There will be a short video presentation at 5:30 p.m. in Gould Hall followed by show opening at 6 p.m. in the Henry M. Kashiwa Eco Gallery. The exhibition will run from July 15-Oct. 22.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

Saturday, July 15

10 a.m-5 p.m. Arts in the Park at Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Over 70 vendors with handmade items for sale. Live music and food. (315) 357-5501, www.inletartsinthepark.com

Noon-3 p.m. Live music – Fritz Henry at Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Part of Arts in the Park. (315) 357-5501, www.inletartsinthepark.com

1-5 p.m. Raquette Lake Ladies Auxiliary/and the Raquette Lake Mudsliders softball team are hosting a Chinese raffle on the village green in Raquette Lake. There will be live music by Squirrel Murphy featuring Matt Granger. There will also be baskets to bid on, vendors, hot dogs, and refreshments. No pets please.

7-9 p.m. Live music – Dan Duggan and Peggy Lynn at Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Part of the Sunset on the Lake Summer Concert Series. Bring a chair or a blanket and listen to some great music while watching one of the most spectacular sunsets in the Adirondack Park. Rain location Fern Park. (315) 357-5501, www.inletconcertseries.com

Sunday, July 16

10 a.m-4 p.m. Arts in the Park at Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Over 70 vendors with handmade items for sale. Live music and food. (315) 357-5501, www.inletartsinthepark.com

1-3 p.m. Live music – The Clef Dwellers at Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Part of Arts in the Park. (315) 357-5501, www.inletartsinthepark.com

7 p.m. Joe Angerosa performs an Elvis shot at the Old Forge Lakefront. Bring a blanket or chair and relax by the Old Forge Pond while enjoying great music.

Tuesday, July 18

7:30 p.m. Adirondack area history, “Faces from the Past” by Dr. Dick Lindsay, power point presentation at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

7:30 p.m. Benefit recital at View. Mezzo-soprano Judelle White, a native of Boonville, longside Kathleen Maloney, soprano, Callahan Hughes, piano, and Cody Engstrom, piano. The program will include art songs and music from Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito, Donizetti’s Don Pasquale, Bernstein’s West Side Story, and other shows. Admission is a suggested $20 donation at the door, and the proceeds will benefit View and the LaCroix Haiti Mission.

Ongoing

Through July 16

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, an exhibition of new and recent works by Forestport based painter and printmaker Catharine Westlake in the Member Galleries at View, Old Forge. Gallery admission $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Through July 16

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, an exhibition of new and recent works by New Hartford based oil and acrylic painter Sean Smith, whose work is inspired by the landscape of the Central Adirondack Region, in the Member Gallery at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Through Sept. 3

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, 10×10 Art Sale, Gould Hall and Balcony Galleries. The second annual 10×10 art sale, all works are available for purchase at $100 each at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected] , [email protected]