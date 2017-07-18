Tuesday, July 18

7:30 p.m. Adirondack area history, “Faces from the Past” by Dr. Dick Lindsay, power point presentation at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

7:30 p.m. Benefit recital at View. Mezzo-soprano Judelle White, a native of Boonville, longside Kathleen Maloney, soprano, Callahan Hughes, piano, and Cody Engstrom, piano. The program will include art songs and music from Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito, Donizetti’s Don Pasquale, Bernstein’s West Side Story, and other shows. Admission is a suggested $20 donation at the door, and the proceeds will benefit View and the LaCroix Haiti Mission.

Wednesday, July 19

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Donation sorting for the Mission Boutique at Niccolls Church.

4-5:30 p.m. Writer’s workshop for young adults, six sessions with Paula Roy, director, at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

6:30-8:30 p.m. Writer’s workshop, for adults, six sessions with Paula Roy, director, at the Old Forge library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

7 p.m. A Town of Webb Historical Association presentation, For more information call the Goodsell Museum at (315) 369-3838, visit us the Goodsell Museum Facebook page or on the web at www.webbhistory.org.

7 p.m. Meet the artist night at the Woodgate Public Library. This July the artist is Rhonda Vigus, her work is on display at the library.

7 p.m. Program with woodcarver John Fillmore at Raquette Lake Library.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

Thursday, July 20

8 a.m. Kiwanis regular meeting at Walt’s Dinner.

9 a.m.-noon, Secret Garden Tour in Old Forge. The tour provides an opportunity to visit local pristine gardens at private residences in a ten-mile radius. Michele DeCamp, who has organized the Secret Garden Tour for several years, has been busy choosing this year’s gardens of choice. Reservations must be made, call (315) 369-6411, ext. 211. Admission is $25 or $20 for View members.

Noon-1 p.m. Summer reading program at the Old Forge Library. There will be a variety of activities for children pre-K and up. Kindergarten and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Call the library (315) 369-6008 to register your child.

3-8 p.m. History Putts at Putter Fingers in Inlet. A fundraising mini golf tournament for the Inlet Historical Society.

6 p.m. The Adirondack Pollinator Project will hold a lecture by Dr. Christina Grozinger, director of the Center for Pollinator Research at Penn State University. The Adirondack Pollinator Project’s mission is to inspire individual and collective action to help pollinators thrive. A reception begins at 6 p.m., the lecture starts at 7 p.m.

7 p.m. The Adirondack Harper, at St. Williams on Long Point, Raquette Lake. Martha, an acclaimed singer, songwriter, actress and storyteller, adds an unusual twist to her music, as her instrument of choice is the harp. She dispels the stereotypical image that surrounds the harp, playing music that ranges from wailing Blues to Latin grooves, from touches of Celtic to Classical inspirations, and from swingin’ Jazz to richly varied contemporary Americana/folk/roots. Dennis, Martha’s husband, plays a 9-string guitar; quite unusual, as most guitars are either 6 or 12 strings. The duo presents an evening of fun, engaging, and unique songs and stories of life. Call (315) 354-4265 for reservations (Site is boat access only). Boat leaves village dock beginning at 5:45 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.

Friday, July 21

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

10 a.m.-noon Writing seminar, “Making the Perfect Pitch” by Katharine Sands, literary agent, at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

1-4 p.m. Author’s fair, meet 30-40 Adirondack area authors under a tent on the Old Forge Library lawn, buy personalized books autographed by their authors. Prizes drawn every half hour, at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

1-5 p.m. Old Forge Farmers Market behind Old Forge Hardware on Park Avenue.

7 p.m. Tibetan singing bowl presentation at the Woodgate Library with Amanda Wallace.

7 p.m. Book discussion at View in Old Forge. Janet A. Null will discuss her book “The Adirondack Architecture Guide, Southern-Central Region.”

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

Saturday, July 22

9 a.m.-5 p.m. The Old Forge Antiques and Vintage Show and Sale returns to the George Hiltebrant Recreation Center on North Street This year’s show will feature over 50 dealers with an array including antique and vintage furniture, camp decor, oriental rugs, jewelry, hotel china, books, fine art, sporting goods, and taxidermy. Admission is $6, which is good for the entire weekend.

5:30 p.m. The Town of Webb Class of 1987’s reunion dinner at the Ole Barn in Inlet. Cocktails start at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 7 p.m.

6:30-8 p.m. Musical performance, traditional and bluegrass music with multi-instrumentalists The Cadleys: John and Cathy Cadley, Perry Cleaveland, and John Dancks under a tent on the library lawn, at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

7-9 p.m. Live music—The Buskers at Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Part of the Sunset on the Lake Summer Concert Series. Bring a chair or a blanket and listen to some great music while watching one of the most spectacular sunsets in the Adirondack Park. Rain location Fern Park. (315) 357-5501, www.inletconcertseries.com

Sunday, July 23

9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Old Forge Antiques and Vintage Show and Sale returns to the George Hiltebrant Recreation Center on North Street This year’s show will feature over 50 dealers with an array including antique and vintage furniture, camp decor, oriental rugs, jewelry, hotel china, books, fine art, sporting goods, and taxidermy. Admission is $6, which is good for the entire weekend.

Noon-2 p.m. ADK storytelling Festival, traditional stories and music by storytellers and musicians: Joseph Bruchac, Bill Smith, Susan Trump and Roy Hurd under a tent on the library lawn, prizes awarded after each storyteller, at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free of charge, donations are welcome. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

2 p.m. Sip and Paint at the Woodgate Community Hall. There is an all-inclusive fee of $35. Call the library at (315) 392-4814 to register, class size is limited.

7 p.m. Lost Souls perform Southern rock at the Old Forge Lakefront. Bring a blanket or chair and relax by the Old Forge Pond while enjoying great music.

Tuesday, July 25

7:30 p.m. Storytelling performance, “Mountain Voices” historical voices of mountain people, real or imagined, portrayed by Jeannine Laverty, storyteller, and musician Dan Berggren, at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

7:30 p.m. Historical presentation at the Big Moose Community Chapel. “Commemorating our WWI Veterans,” by Peg Masters.

Ongoing

Through Sept. 3

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, 10×10 Art Sale, Gould Hall and Balcony Galleries. The second annual 10×10 art sale, all works are available for purchase at $100 each at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected] , [email protected]

Through Oct. 22

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, an exhibition by Old Forge based photographer Kurt Gardner. (Transitional Period) is a body of work based around Kurt’s utilization of natural world as a self-healing agent, in the Henry M. Kashiwa Eco Gallery at View. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected] , [email protected]

Through Oct. 29

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, a collaborative exhibition between glass artist Robin Cass and designer Bill Klingensmith, in the Vandervort Gallery at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected] , [email protected]

