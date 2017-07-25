Tuesday, July 25

7:30 p.m. Storytelling performance, “Mountain Voices” historical voices of mountain people, real or imagined, portrayed by Jeannine Laverty, storyteller, and musician Dan Berggren, at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

7:30 p.m. Historical presentation at the Big Moose Community Chapel. “Commemorating our WWI Veterans,” by Peg Masters.

Wednesday, July 26

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Donation sorting for the Mission Boutique at Niccolls Church.

4-5:30 p.m. Writer’s workshop for young adults, six sessions with Paula Roy, director, at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

6:30-8:30 p.m. Writer’s workshop, for adults, six sessions with Paula Roy, director, at the Old Forge library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

7 p.m. Program at the Raquette Lake Library in Raquette Lake. This week Jeff Flagg will be speaking on William West Durant and Great Camps tying into the coming Durant Days.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

Thursday, July 27

Noon-1 p.m. Summer reading program at the Old Forge Library. There will be a variety of activities for children pre-K and up. Kindergarten and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Call the library (315) 369-6008 to register your child.

Noon-5 p.m. Blood drive in Raquette Lake at the Raquette Lake School. The goal has been set at 21 pints and organizers hope to exceed expectations. Contact Liz Forsell to sign up at (315) 354-4001 or go on line to redcrossblood.org.

7 p.m. The Hot Flashes at St. William’s on Long Point, Raquette Lake. The Hot Flashes are an exciting and eclectic group fronted by three female vocalists with tight vocal harmonies and jazzy acoustic stylings, backed by the solid chops of mandolinist, JD Williams, dobro veteran Roger Williams, and bassist John Urbanik. Admission is $10, Tickets will be sold in advance. For ticket information and reservations Call (315) 354-4265 (Site is boat access only). Be at the dock by 6 p.m., there is only one boatload taken out to the church.

Friday, July 28

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. A life saving CPR class will be held in Raquette Lake at the Raquette Lake school. Avis Warner will be instructing the class. Bring a lunch and a drink. There is no cost, however if you would like a CPR card the cost is $6.

Space is limited, call Liz Forsell to sign up (315) 354-4001.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Ice Cream Bowl Social – Come enjoy your favorite Mercer’s Dairy ice cream in a handmade bowl at Point Park, in the center of Old Forge across from the Old Forge Hardware Store. Local potters make these one-of-a-kind ceramic bowls at View. The bowls will have a range of prices from $10 to $25, which includes ice cream. If you choose not to purchase pottery, you may make a donation of $5 and receive an ice cream sundae. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

1-5 p.m. Old Forge Farmers Market behind Old Forge Hardware on Park Avenue.

3 p.m. Free Children’s Concert at Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Part of “An Evening with the Symphony” features two quartets from the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra under the tent on the ball field. Sponsored by the Fulton Chain of Lakes Performing Arts Council. (315) 357-5501, www.eveningwiththesymphony.com

4-7 p.m. Cocktail Benefit at The Woods Inn, Inlet. Part of “An Evening with the Symphony” features good food and open bar. Fundraiser for the Fulton Chain of Lakes Performing Arts Council. (315) 357-5501, www.eveningwiththesymphony.com

5-6:15 p.m. Library Gazebo at 5 at the Old Forge Library. The live music of multi-instrumentalist Nick Piccininni. His fast moving banjo and fiddle cover tunes are popular, but so is his own music. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary

7:30 p.m. “An Evening with the Symphony” at Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra under the tent on the ballfield. Brought to you by the Fulton Chain of Lakes Performing Arts Council. (315) 357-5501, www.eveningwiththesymphony.com

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

Saturday, July 29

10 a.m.–4 p.m. Inlet Classic Car Cruise and Show at Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Free admission. Come check out restored cars and other special vehicles of interest. Dash plaques, food, raffles and more. Sponsored by the Inlet Historical Society. (315) 357-5501, www.inlethistoricalsociety.org

10 a.m.-10 p.m. The Great Adirondack BBQ Festival at the George Hiltebrant Pavilion on North Street.

5:30-8:30 p.m. Big Moose Community Chapel Balsam Bee at Big Moose Community Chapel, 1544 Big Moose Road, six miles west of Eagle Bay. Be part of an Adirondack tradition— making balsam pillows to be sold at the chapel bazaar. No experience is necessary. There is a one-per-customer early bird sale for willing workers at the bee. All are welcome to this free and family friendly event. Refreshments served. [email protected] , (315) 794-5944

7-9 p.m. Live music, Shrinking Violets, at Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Part of the Sunset on the Lake Summer Concert Series. Bring a chair or a blanket and listen to some great music while watching one of the most spectacular sunsets in the Adirondack Park. Rain location Fern Park. (315) 357-5501, www.inletconcertseries.com

7:30 p.m. Nick Ziobro returns to View in Old Forge for the fourth consecutive year, bringing an all new, high energy show featuring music that shaped the Baby Boomers generation. For additional information call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org.

Sunday, July 30

12:30-3 p.m. Annual chicken barbecue and silent auction put on by St. William’s on Long Point in Raquette Lake, $12 per person for barbecue chicken, salads, salt potatoes, beans, drink, and a dessert of your choice. Simultaneously a silent auction will be taking place in the church. Be sure to check out all of the items people have donated. If you have an item to donate, contact Peggy Deyle: [email protected] Boat transportation will be provided. Boats will be running from the town dock beginning at 12:30 p.m. If you have a child age 12 and under please provide your own life jacket for them. No reservations are needed. If you are interested in volunteering or donating food items for the barbecue, contact Rhonda Jacobs Pitoniak at [email protected] , stwilliamsonlongpoint.org, (315) 354-4265

7 p.m. Kids Again perform Southern rock and American classics at the Old Forge Lakefront. Bring a blanket or chair and relax by the Old Forge Pond while enjoying great music.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

7 p.m. Historical presentation at the Big Moose Community Chapel. “History of Dart’s Lake and Camp Gorham.” Presentation given by Steve Braun. For additional information please call (315) 369-3838.

7:30 p.m. Writer’s series, “Blame,” by Tony Holtzman, author, at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

Through Sept. 3

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, 10×10 Art Sale, Gould Hall and Balcony Galleries. The second annual 10×10 art sale, all works are available for purchase at $100 each at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected] , [email protected]

Through Oct. 22

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, an exhibition by Old Forge based photographer Kurt Gardner. (Transitional Period) is a body of work based around Kurt’s utilization of natural world as a self-healing agent, in the Henry M. Kashiwa Eco Gallery at View. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected] , [email protected]

Through Oct. 29

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, a collaborative exhibition between glass artist Robin Cass and designer Bill Klingensmith, in the Vandervort Gallery at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected] , [email protected]

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183