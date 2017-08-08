Tuesday, Aug. 8

10 a.m.-noon Old Forge Garden Club hosts a presentation at the Raquette Lake Library. “Plants for our Area for Gardens and Containers,” given by Master Gardener Nancy Welch. Meet to carpool at 9 a.m. at View.

7:30 p.m. Musical performance, “An Evening of Acoustic Music with Joe Davoli and Nick Piccininni” musicians Joe and Nick play with diversity, not only in musical genre, but also in their instrumentation, at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

Wednesday, Aug. 9

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9-10 a.m. Utica Zoomobile at the Raquette Lake Library.

10 a.m.-noon Donation sorting for the Mission Boutique at Niccolls Church.

4-5:30 p.m. Writer’s workshop for young adults, six sessions with Paula Roy, director, at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

6:30-8:30 p.m. Writer’s workshop, for adults, six sessions with Paula Roy, director, at the Old Forge library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

7 p.m. Author Marty Podskoch will give a Power Point presentation on the new edition of his book, “The Adirondack Fire Towers: Their History and Lore, The Southern Districts,” at the Stillwater Hotel.

7 p.m. Raquette Lake historian James Kammer will give a presentation about Raquette Lake Hotels and Great Camps and the local gardens that fed the wealthy who vacationed here.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

Thursday, Aug. 10

8:30 a.m. Kiwanis Board of Directors’ meeting at Adirondack Bank in Old Forge.

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

5:30 p.m. Kundalini Yoga at View.

7 p.m. Concert at St. William’s on Long Point, Raquette Lake. Lake Effect Winds Woodwind Quintet Sponsored by St. William’s on Long Point, Raquette Lake. This quintet is from Central New York, they will be performing music for a fun and relaxing summer evening, including pieces by Piazzolla, Jacob, Ligeti, Copeland and others. The quintet enjoys finding and performing unique arrangements and original compositions of both a serious and light-hearted nature for trio, quartet and quintet. Featured instruments include: flute, oboe, clarinet, french horn and bassoon. The program is free and open to the public. This concert will be held at the Raquette Lake School, on Rt. 28, fully ramp accessible, reservations not required, pie raffle and donations help defray costs in hosting the entertainment series. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Opera on Broadway at View. Featuring critically-acclaimed singers David Pershall (Baritone) and Katie Horn-Pershall (Soprano), the show also includes the musical stylings of accompanist Arthur McManus. Expertly blending the beauty of opera with the classic sound of Broadway show tunes, Broadway Meets Opera will include something for everyone to enjoy.

Friday, Aug. 11

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

1-5 p.m. Old Forge Farmers Market behind Old Forge Hardware on Park Avenue.

5-7 p.m. Auction and cocktail party on Long Point. An evening of cocktails and finger foods lakeside in Raquette Lake for St. William’s on Long Point. Joel Zillioux and Ray Gaudin will graciously host this event at Joel’s home on Long Point on Raquette Lake. Boat transportation from the village will be available. Bid on vintage items like art work, photos, books, tours, furniture, decorative items and the like. If you have an item you would like to donate for the vintage auction, contact Rick or Liz Lopez at [email protected] Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at the door. All proceeds benefit the continued restoration of the structures at St. William’s on Long Point. stwilliamsonlongpoint.org, (315) 354-4265

7 p.m. Jay O’Hern will be at the Woodgate Library to discuss “Preserving Adirondack Experiences, One Story at a Time.” Jay is the author of many Adirondack books including “Life With Noah,” and “Adirondack Camp Stories.”

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

Saturday, Aug. 12

8:30 a.m. Registration for the house Tour by Boat. Twenty-four party barges will depart at 10 a.m. from the Old Forge Lakefront to take passengers on a first class tour of some of the most fabulous camps on the Fulton Chain. The annual House Tour by Boat provides an inside look into the camps that boaters can only observe from the water. Registration and check in begins at 8:30 a.m. The tour has limited availability in order to have or ample time to visit each camp. Advanced registration is required to participate. The cost is $70 or $60 for members of View. Proceeds benefit View. This event is a “rain or shine” unless the weather is severe. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

10 a.m. Raquette Lake’s Busiest Day will be held at locations throughout Raquette Lake. Come to Raquette Lake for a fun and busy day. There is a craft fair at 10 a.m. at the Raquette Lake Union Free School, the annual Book Sale starts at 10 a.m. at the library and annual fire department and ambulance squad auction starts at 7 p.m. For more information, call (518) 624-3077.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. the 27th annual Arts and Crafts Fair at the Raquette Lake School on Rt. 28. There will be a Chinese raffle with items donated by the exhibitors and the drawings will take place at 3:30 p.m. that afternoon. You need not be present to win. All proceeds of the raffle will be donated to North Country Life Flight, a free, not-for-profit critical care air rescue service serving the Adirondacks.

4-8 p.m. Otter Lake Association will host its annual Meet & Greet event. There will be an all you can eat buffet with a portion of the proceeds going to the association’s projects including the annual Bti application program and refurbishing the boat launch area. There will also be raffles.

5-7 p.m. Adirondack Guides’ Dinner at Big Moose Community Chapel, 1544 Big Moose Road, six miles west of Eagle Bay. Come and enjoy this old time tradition. The menu includes NY strip steak, corn on the cob, pan fried potatoes, rolls, beverage, pancakes with real maple syrup and vanilla ice cream. Seating limited, advance ticket purchase recommended. Tickets available between the chapel’s Sunday services, at the Aug. 5 chapel bazaar, or call (315) 357-3098.

6 p.m. Auction for the Raquette Lake Volunteer Fire Department on the “village green” in Raquette Lake.

7-9 p.m. Live music, Dan Berggren at Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Part of the Sunset on the Lake Summer Concert Series. Bring a chair or a blanket and listen to some great music while watching one of the most spectacular sunsets in the Adirondack Park. Rain location Fern Park. (315) 357-5501, www.inletconcertseries.com

Sunday, Aug. 13

7:50 a.m. Old Forge Triathlon (1,000 meter swim, 22 mile bike ride and four mile run) begins at the Old Forge Lakefront.

7 p.m. Enjoy a concert at the Old Forge Lakefront. This week the Double Barrel Blues Band performs. Bring a blanket or chair and relax by the Old Forge Pond while enjoying great music.

Monday, Aug. 14

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Author Rick Iekel will sign copies of his new book, “House with a Heart” at Adirondack Reader.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

7:30 p.m. Arm chair travel, “MeKong River and the Hill Tribes of Northern Thailand and Laos” by photographer Diane Bowes at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

Ongoing

Through Sept. 3

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, 10×10 Art Sale, Gould Hall and Balcony Galleries. The second annual 10×10 art sale, all works are available for purchase at $100 each at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected] , [email protected]

Through Oct. 22

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, an exhibition by Old Forge based photographer Kurt Gardner. (Transitional Period) is a body of work based around Kurt’s utilization of natural world as a self-healing agent, in the Henry M. Kashiwa Eco Gallery at View. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected] , [email protected]

Through Oct. 29

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, a collaborative exhibition between glass artist Robin Cass and designer Bill Klingensmith, in the Vandervort Gallery at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected] , [email protected]

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183