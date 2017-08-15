Tuesday, Aug. 15

7:30 p.m. Arm chair travel, “MeKong River and the Hill Tribes of Northern Thailand and Laos” by photographer Diane Bowes at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

Wednesday, Aug. 16

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Basket making class scheduled at Raquette Lake School. Barb Green will lead the class in making a bath basket. The cost is $75. Participants need to bring a lunch and drink. The basket measures 13×6.5×5 and has a strap at each end. Class size is limited, call Liz Forsell to register (315) 354-4001.

10 a.m.-noon Donation sorting for the Mission Boutique at Niccolls Church.

7 p.m. Open mic night, the library will host an open mic night in a coffeehouse setting. Featured writer and emcee will be Paula Roy. Members of the public are welcome to share and read from their own work or come and enjoy the work of others at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free.

7 p.m. Local author Barbara Spring will present a short talk on her book “White Lake, 1798 -2012,” followed by a book signing at the Woodgate Library. Light refreshments will be served.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

Thursday, Aug. 17

8 a.m. Kiwanis regular meeting at Walt’s Dinner.

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Traveling Round Table Critique at View, Old Forge. Artists in any medium are encouraged to bring one to three works to be critiqued, unframed or framed, finished or unfinished, matted or not. Even a work abandoned. Ample time is given all registered participants. Their work receives the undivided attention of the fresh eyes of the full panel in assessing the artistic strengths and weaknesses of each piece submitted while at the same time the Panel Amanuensis develops a written summary evaluation with the panel’s suggestions and options for artistic improvement. There is a maximum of 10 participants. Preregistration is required. Registration deadline is Aug. 7. This critique is offered free of charge. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

5:30 p.m. Kundalini Yoga at View.

5:30-7 p.m. A community conversation to explore what it would take to develop a “makerspace” in Old Forge/Town of Webb. Whether they’re called hackerspaces, makerspaces, or incubators, collaborative working spaces bring communities together, providing opportunities for skill building, innovation and education and even help new businesses get off the ground.

7 p.m. Concert at St. William’s on Long Point, Raquette Lake, Jim Gaudet and The Railroad Boys. The group consists of Jim Gaudet, guitar, singer, songwriter; Bobby Ristau, upright bass and backing vocals; Sten Isachsen, mandolin and backing vocals; and either special guests Sara Milonovich or Tucker Callander, on fiddle and backing vocals. Great bluegrass. This concert will be held at the Raquette Lake School, on Rt. 28, fully ramp accessible. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Admission for this concert is $10, Tickets will be sold at the door.

Friday, Aug. 18

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

1-5 p.m. Old Forge Farmers Market behind Old Forge Hardware on Park Avenue.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

7 p.m. Gary Lee presents a program about wood warblers and boreal birds at the Woodgate Library.

Saturday, Aug. 19

8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. “Art*iculation: Honing Your Powers of Expression, A Unique workshop Experience for Artists and Writers” with David Hazard and Becky Harblin at View, Old Forge. This is a unique new workshop for artists and writers together, offering you a chance to work with a master painter and an internationally-acclaimed author and writing coach. Preregistration required. Registration deadline is Aug. 9. It is $70 or $50 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

6-8 p.m. Live music, Bill Staines at Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Part of the Sunset on the Lake Summer Concert Series. Bring a chair or a blanket and listen to some great music while watching one of the most spectacular sunsets in the Adirondack Park. Rain location Fern Park. (315) 357-5501, www.inletconcertseries.com

7:30 p.m. The Mammals give a concert at View. This contemporary quintet brings aspects of bluegrass, jazz, folk and rock to the stage, effortlessly blending genres into their own quintessentially iconic sound.

Sunday, Aug. 20

7:30 a.m. Gary Rudd Memorial Golf Tournament at Inlet Golf Club. Shotgun start at 8:30. Benefits Inlet Volunteer Emergency Services. www.inletemergencyservices.com

2 p.m. Pirates of Penzance performance at the Strand Theatre in Old Forge.

7 p.m. Enjoy a concert at the Old Forge Lakefront. This week The Gwen Tracy Band performs. Bring a blanket or chair and relax by the Old Forge Pond while enjoying great music.

Monday, Aug. 21

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Bob Ross painting class at Raquette Lake School, Patti Tender will lead the class in an oil painting of an Adirondack scene. Participants need to bring a lunch and drink. Beginners are welcome. Cost is $50 additional if you would like a frame. Class size is limited, call Liz Forsell to register (315) 354-4001.

7:30 p.m. Reader’s theatre production, the Mountain Theatre presents “The Last Romance” by Joe di Pietro, directed Alan Saban at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

Ongoing

Through Sept. 3

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, 10×10 Art Sale, Gould Hall and Balcony Galleries. The second annual 10×10 art sale, all works are available for purchase at $100 each at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected] , [email protected]

Through Oct. 22

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, an exhibition by Old Forge based photographer Kurt Gardner. (Transitional Period) is a body of work based around Kurt’s utilization of natural world as a self-healing agent, in the Henry M. Kashiwa Eco Gallery at View. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected] , [email protected]

Through Oct. 29

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, a collaborative exhibition between glass artist Robin Cass and designer Bill Klingensmith, in the Vandervort Gallery at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected] , [email protected]

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183