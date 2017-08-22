Aug. 22

1-3 p.m. Kids Art Classes with Cindy Black will be held at the Mt. Sabattis Pavilion. Bring your kids ages 10 and up to the Mt. Sabattis Pavilion and join Long Lake local Cindy Black for a kids painting art series. For a material fee of $5 per class, all materials will be provided.

7:30 p.m. Reader’s theatre production, the Mountain Theatre presents “The Last Romance” by Joe di Pietro, directed Alan Saban at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

Aug. 23

1-3 p.m. Kids Art Classes with Cindy Black will be held at the Mt. Sabattis Pavilion. Bring your kids ages 10 and up to the Mt. Sabattis Pavilion and join Long Lake local Cindy Black for a kids painting art series. For a material fee of $5 per class, all materials will be provided.

Aug. 24

7 p.m. The McCarthy Family, Sponsored by St. William’s on Long Point, Raquette Lake. The McCarthy Family performs many folk and pop favorites as well as music from Deirdre McCarthy’s native Ireland. The program is free and open to the public. This concert will be held at the Raquette Lake School, on Rt. 28, fully ramp accessible, reservations not required, pie raffle and donations help defray costs in hosting the entertainment series. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Frank Jacobson will perform at the United Methodist Church, sponsored by the Long Lake Friends of Music. Frank Jacobson, harpsichord and organ, along with Lynn Waichman on recorder will perform at the United Methodist Church.

Aug. 24-26

Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m.–9 p.m.; on Saturday from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Labor Day annual library book sale, Friends of the Old Forge Library, Good deals—check them out at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

Aug. 25

1-5 p.m. Old Forge Farmers Market behind Old Forge Hardware on Park Avenue.

5-6:15 p.m. Library Gazebo at 5, for the traditional acoustic music of Dan Vellone mixing Americana with old time string music at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

7:30 p.m. Ragtime and boogie-woogie pianist Bob Milne will be performing at the Long Lake Town Hall, sponsored but the Town of Long Lake. Bob Milne is considered to be the best ragtime/boogie-woogie pianist in the world. He was filmed and documented for future generations in 2004 during three days of interviews at the Library of Congress, and was declared a “National Treasure” at the conclusion. To reserve your tickets for this concert call the Town of Long Lake at (518) 624-3077. Tickets are $12 and space is limited.

Aug. 26

6-8 p.m. Live music – The Jam Bones at Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Part of the Sunset on the Lake Summer Concert Series. Bring a chair or a blanket and listen to some great music while watching one of the most spectacular sunsets in the Adirondack Park. Rain location Fern Park. (315) 357-5501, www.inletconcertseries.com

Aug. 27

8:30 p.m. Outdoor movie night will be held on the Long Lake Ball field. Join the Town of Long Lake for a movie on the ball field for families, weather permitting. Movie to be announced.

Aug. 29

7:30 p.m. Writer’s series, “Murder of a Herkimer County Teacher: The Shocking 1914 Case of a Vengeful Student,” by Dennis Webster at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

Aug. 30

1-3 p.m. Kids Art Classes with Cindy Black will be held at the Mt. Sabattis Pavilion. Bring your kids ages 10 and up to the Mt. Sabattis Pavilion and join Long Lake local Cindy Black for a kids painting art series. For a material fee of $5 per class, all materials will be provided.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1

1-5 p.m. Old Forge Farmers Market behind Old Forge Hardware on Park Avenue.

5 p.m. First Friday Art Walk events throughout town. First Friday Artwalk is a community-wide celebration of the arts. Several area businesses will present art exhibits, demonstrations, live music, crafting opportunities, open houses, receptions and other special events throughout Old Forge. Maps of participating businesses are available at the Town of Webb Visitor Information Center.

5-8 p.m. First Friday Art Walk, exhibit opening “Figures and Flights of Fancy,” photography by Val De Visser and mixed media paintings by Sandra De Visser. Light refreshment will be served and acoustic music by Dan Vellone will be featured at the Old Forge Library, Old Forge. Free. Exhibit will be on display until Sept. 30. (315) 369-6008, www.oldforgelibrary.org

Sept. 2

1 p.m. Adirondack Memory Walk at Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Walk to help raise funds and awareness toward the fight against Alzheimer’s. Registration and Chinese auction opens at 1 p.m. Walk begins at 10 a.m. Music, food and Chinese auction results to follow. (315) 357-5501, www.inletny.com

4-7 p.m. Plein Air Art Auction at View in Old Forge. The chance to own an original work of Adirondack art, created for and graciously donated to View by some of the region’s most highly regarded plein air painters. The event includes a live auction, with more artwork in the lobby by participating artists, consignments, a raffle and more. The event is free and open to the public and all proceeds will go to underwrite programming at View. If you are an artist interested in participating, contact View Curator, Cory E. Card, at [email protected] (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

4-9:30 p.m. The annual Long Lake Labor Day Chicken Barbecue and Fireworks will be held at the Mt. Sabattis Pavilion sponsored by the Town of Long Lake and the Long Lake Fire Department. To gos available starting at 4 p.m. and food served until they run out. Get there early. Live entertainment by the Fulton Chain Gang.

6-8 p.m. Live music – My Sweet Patootie at Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Part of the Sunset on the Lake Summer Concert Series. Bring a chair or a blanket and listen to some great music while watching one of the most spectacular sunsets in the Adirondack Park. Rain location Fern Park. (315) 357-5501, www.inletconcertseries.com

Sept. 3

7 p.m. Labor Day celebration and car raffle at the Old Forge lakefront. Fireworks over Old Forge pond and raffle drawing for cash prizes and new car. Sponsored by the Central Adirondack Association. (315) 369-6983, www.VisitMyAdirondacks.com

Sept. 8

8 a.m. Adirondack Canoe Classic takes off from the Old Forge Lakefront.

9:30-11:30 a.m. Adirondack Canoe Classic passes through Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Great place to watch the participants paddle across Fourth Lake and then cheer them on as they enter the channel to Fifth Lake. (315) 357-5501, www.inletny.com

1-5 p.m. Old Forge Farmers Market behind Old Forge Hardware on Park Avenue.

Sept. 9

8 a.m. The 90 Miler Adirondack Canoe Classic Race launches from Bissels Field in Long Lake. The 90 Miler Adirondack Canoe Classic is an amazing boat event (which welcomes canoes, kayaks, and guideboats) held on the historic “Highway of the Adirondacks” on the weekend after Labor Day. The three-day, 90-mile, 275+ boat race begin in Old Forge and concludes at the NYS Boat Launch on Lake Flower in Saranac Lake, passing through Long Lake on Saturday morning.

10 a.m.-noon, Ceramic Cracker Tray with Wendy Seifried at View, Old Forge. Join View’s independent potter Wendy Seifried as she guides you through the construction of one of her signature creative cracker trays. This is an introductory level class and requires no prior clay experience. It is $25 or $20 for View members.

(315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

Noon- 5 p.m. Brewfest 17 at the George Hiltebrant Recreation Center on North Street. Old Forge on Tap will showcase over 60 releases from some of America’s best craft breweries. Attendees will receive three hours of sampling along with a souvenir sampling glass. If you like hanging out in an atmosphere filled with live music, delicious food and great beer, then this is the event for you. Admission is $30 for View members or $40 for non-members. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit ViewArts.org/events or call (315) 369-6411 extension 201.

Sept. 10

9 a.m.-4 p.m. “Writing Powerful People: Making Your Character-Real and Fictional-Come to Life” with David Hazard at View, Old Forge. Character development is essential to certain types of writing, including memoirs and character-driven novels and short stories. This workshop will help you understand how to find or create the dynamic element within your people, real or imagined. If you want to improve your character skills, this workshop is for you. Preregistration is required. It is $70 or $50 for members of View. Registration deadline is Aug. 19. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

2-4 p.m. The monthly jam session will be held at the Adirondack Hotel. All musicians are invited to join in, and everyone is encouraged to come and listen and possibly join in the singing. Instruments typically used at these sessions are guitar, dobro, fiddle, dulcimer, mandolin, accordion, concertina, banjo, spoons and bass. No matter the location, the setting is very intimate and there will be no amplification. For more information email [email protected]

Sept. 15

1-5 p.m. Old Forge Farmers Market behind Old Forge Hardware on Park Avenue.

Sept. 16 and 17

10 a.m. Inlet Fall Festival at Fern Park, Inlet. Over 60 vendors with a variety of products for sale. Live music, entertainers and food. Saturday 10-5, Sunday 10-4. (315) 357-5501, www.inletfallfestival.com

Sept. 22

1-5 p.m. Old Forge Farmers Market behind Old Forge Hardware on Park Avenue.

Sept. 23

10 a.m. The Long Lake Long Boat Regatta will begin at the Long Lake Town Beach. A competitive event featuring war canoes and C4 boats kicks off from the Long Lake Town Beach around 10 a.m. Spectators are encouraged. Boats paddle to the south end of the lake and back up towards Round Island. Paddlers from all over the northeast converge on this fun, yet competitive event for a $5,000 purse. A great place to get your last big paddle in before the cold air totally dominates the waters. For more information call (518) 624-3077 or check out www.mylonglake.com.

Sept. 30

7 a.m. A hike with Joan Collins leaves the Geiger Arena, sponsored by the Town of Long Lake. Joan Collins is a New York State licensed bird guide, bird walk leader, writer, and speaker on ornithology topics. Hike details to be announced. Call (518) 624-3077 to sign up.

10 a.m. The Octo-BEAR-Fest will be held at Hoss’s Country Corner. Craft Fair to benefit cancer charity. Vendors and activities to be announced. Contact (518) 624-2481 for more information or check out www.hossscountrycorner.com.

3-10 p.m. IVES BBQ/Clam Bake at Inlet Volunteer Emergency Services Building. Live music, lots of food and fun for ages 21 and over. www.inletemergencyservices.com

OCTOBER

Oct. 6

1-5 p.m. Old Forge Farmers Market behind Old Forge Hardware on Park Avenue.

5 p.m. First Friday Art Walk events throughout town. First Friday Artwalk is a community-wide celebration of the arts. Several area businesses will present art exhibits, demonstrations, live music, crafting opportunities, open houses, receptions and other special events throughout Old Forge. Maps of participating businesses are available at the Town of Webb Visitor Information Center.

Oct. 7

8-10 a.m. Pancake breakfast at Inlet Volunteer Emergency Service Building. Benefits the Inlet Parent Teacher Partnership. www.inletcommonschool.org

9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. “Memoirs and Novels: The Secrets of Great Narrative Writing” with David Hazard at View, Old Forge. Great memoirs don’t just happen, there is a secret to writing them. Learn how to story-board your memoir from an expert writing coach. There is a “golden thread” of meaning in every life, and when you find it and write about it you connect with a broad audience of readers who will not be able to put your book down. Preregistration is required. Registration deadline is Sept. 17. It is $70 or $50 for View members. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

10 a.m. Adirondack Kids Day at Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Join the authors of Adirondack Kids for a day of outdoor adventures, activities, and workshops. Children’s authors fair, bounce house, petting zoo and much more. Sponsored by Kiwanis of Central Adirondacks, Adirondack Kids, Adirondack Reader and French Louie ADK Sports. (315) 357-5501, www.adirondackkidsday.com

10 a.m. French Louie Fishing Derby on Fifth Lake, Inlet. Part of Adirondack Kids Day for children up to age 12. Fishing poles and life jackets provided. Prizes will be awarded. Sponsored by French Louie ADK Sports. (315) 357-5501, www.adirondackkidsday.com

10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Harvest Craft Fair will be held at the Town Hall, sponsored by the Town of Long Lake. As the mountains turn to fire with the colors of fall, celebrate the changing of the seasons with the annual Harvest Craft Fair. Vendors will be selling hand-made crafts at the Long Lake Town Hall. Call (518) 624-3077 for more information or check out www.mylonglake.com.

6:30 p.m. Falling Waters Trio, sponsored by St. William’s on Long Point, Raquette Lake. A trio of veteran musicians who’ve gotten together to form a fantastic and highly eclectic string band. They bring a mixture of fiddle virtuosity, solid rhythm accompaniment, and tight harmonies to vocal and instrumental tunes from the Old Time, New England, Celtic, and Western Swing music traditions. This concert will be held at the Raquette Lake School, on Rt. 28, fully ramp accessible, reservations not required, pie raffle and donations help defray costs in hosting the entertainment series. Doors open at 6 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.

Oct. 8

2-4 p.m. The monthly jam session will be held at the Adirondack Hotel. All musicians are invited to join in, and everyone is encouraged to come and listen and possibly join in the singing. Instruments typically used at these sessions are guitar, dobro, fiddle, dulcimer, mandolin, accordion, concertina, banjo, spoons and bass. No matter the location, the setting is very intimate and there will be no amplification. For more information email [email protected]

Oct. 13

5-7 p.m. 2017 Quilts Unlimited opening reception at View, Old Forge. Celebrate the opening of the 2017 Quilts Unlimited at View in Old Forge. Free and open to the public. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected] , [email protected]

Oct. 14

10 a.m. Bike Ride for Breast Cancer Awareness at Pedals and Petals, Inlet. Join together to raise awareness for breast cancer research, treatment and prevention by participating in a 10 and/or 25-mile casual family friendly bike ride. (315) 357-3281, www.pedalsandpetals.com

Oct. 27

6:30 p.m. Halloween Parade and Party at Inlet Volunteer Emergency Services Building. Parade along Route 28 from the church parking lot to Arrowhead Park. Then gather at the Inlet Fire Hall for costume judging and refreshments. Sponsored by the Inlet Youth Commission. (315) 357-6121, www.inletny.com

Nov. 18

10 a.m.-12 p.m. Holiday Cracker Tray with Wendy Seifried at View, Old Forge.

Join View’s independent potter Wendy Seifried as she guides you through the construction of one of her signature creative cracker trays. This is an introductory level class and requires no prior clay experience. It is $25or $20 for View members.

(315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]