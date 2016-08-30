Tuesday, Aug. 30

9-10 a.m. Zumba classes at View.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Old Forge beach open.

10-11:30 a.m. Glass fusion workshop at View.

7 p.m. History lecture at Big Moose Chapel .

7:30 p.m. Historical lecture about the Durant family at the Old Forge Library.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

8:30 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Old Forge beach open.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARPS senior program at Niccolls Church.

Noon-2 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Thursday, Sept. 1

8 a.m. Kiwanis regular meeting at Walt’s Dinner.

8:30 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Old Forge beach open.

3:30-4:30 p.m. Yoga at View.

Friday, Sept. 2

8:30 a.m. Morning Yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Old Forge beach open.

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

1-5 p.m. The Old Forge Farmer’s Market behind the Old Forge Hardware in Old Forge.

5-8 p.m. Opening reception for Adirondack Landscapes and Florida Scenes, an art exhibit by Dale Risney. Acoustic music will be provided by Dan Vellone.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, Sept. 3

8:30 a.m. Morning Yoga at View.

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Old Forge beach open.

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Falling Leaves Craft Fair at the Park Ave. building in Old Forge.

1 p.m. Alzheimer’s fundraisers, the Memory Walk, in Inlet. Registration is at 1 p.m., walk begins at 2 p.m. For more information call (315) 357-5501.

6:30 p.m. Doors open for Bingo at the Old Forge Fire Hall. Games start at 7:30 p.m.

7-9 p.m. Sunsets by the Lake concert at Arrowhead Park in Inlet. This week’s performers are Shawn Hansen and Fern Bailey. The rain location will be at the Fern Park Pavilion.

8 p.m.: AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Sunday, Sept. 4

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Old Forge beach open.

Noon CAP-PY Duck Derby at the covered bridge in Old Forge. Three thousand rubber ducks will head down the Moose River to win cash and prizes. Come buy a duck and cheer it on to the finish. Ducks will drop around 12:15 p.m.

7 p.m. Summer Concert Series held on the Old Forge Lakefront. This week’s performance will feature theEveryone is welcome for this free concert, and all should bring a chair or a blanket.

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

Monday, Sept. 5

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9-10 a.m. Zumba classes at View.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Old Forge beach open.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at Niccolls Church’s Mission Boutique thrift store in Old Forge.

10 a.m.-noon Paint on pottery at View.

Noon-2 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

6:30 p.m. Doors open for Bingo at the Old Forge Fire Hall. Games start at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

9-10 a.m. Zumba classes at View.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Old Forge beach open.

10-11:30 a.m. Glass fusion workshop at View.

7 p.m. History lecture at Big Moose Chapel .