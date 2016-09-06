Tuesday, Sept. 6

9-10 a.m. Zumba classes at View.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARPS senior program at Niccolls Church.

Noon-2 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

7 p.m. Woodgate Free Library Board of Trustees regular meeting at the Woodgate Library. Call the Library at (315) 392-4814 for verification or to be put on the agenda.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Thursday, Sept. 8

8:30 a.m. Kiwanis Board of Directors’ meeting at Adirondack Bank in Old Forge.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Friday, Sept. 9

8 a.m. The 90 Miler Adirondack Canoe Classic Race launches from the Old Forge Pond.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

9:30-11:30 a.m. Adirondack Canoe Classic paddling through Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Great place to watch the participants paddle across Fourth Lake and then cheer them on as they enter the channel to Fifth Lake. (315) 357-5501, www.inlet.com

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Watercolor workshop at View. Working from photographs with artist Angela Wilson.

1-5 p.m. The Old Forge Farmer’s Market behind the Old Forge Hardware in Old Forge.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, Sept. 10

8:30 a.m. Old Forge Half Marathon and 5K on established bike (snowmobile in the winter) trails that run between the northeast portion of Old Forge, just north of the Water Safari, and Big Moose Lake. The trail course is mostly gravel and dirt roads. For more information visit www.willowhwc.com/#!old-forge-half-marathon–5k/cxlm.

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

3-10 p.m. IVES barbecue/Clam Bake at the Inlet Fire Hall, Inlet. Live music, lots of food and fun for ages 21 and over. www.inletemergencyservices.com

8 p.m.: AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Sunday, Sept. 11

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

Monday, Sept. 12

9-10 a.m. Zumba classes at View.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Old Forge beach open.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at Niccolls Church’s Mission Boutique thrift store in Old Forge.

Noon-2 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

6-9 p.m. Beginner to intermediate wheel thrown pottery at View with Marie Imundo.

7:30-9 p.m. Glass Menagerie at View. A theatrical performance by the Pendragon Theater Company.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

9-10 a.m. Zumba classes at View.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

5 p.m. Calypso’s Cove Charity Go-Kart Race, watch teams compete and enjoy food and drinks while making money for local charities. There will also be raffles.

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183