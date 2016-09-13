Tuesday, Sept. 13

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

5 p.m. Calypso’s Cove Charity Go-Kart Race, watch teams compete and enjoy food and drinks while making money for local charities. There will also be raffles.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARPS senior program at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Thursday, Sept. 15

8 a.m. Kiwanis regular meeting at Walt’s Dinner.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Friday, Sept. 16

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

1-5 p.m. The Old Forge Farmer’s Market behind the Old Forge Hardware in Old Forge.

5 p.m. Annual firefighters Push Ball contest in front of the Old Forge Firehall.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

7:30 p.m. Sultans of Strings, musical performance at View, Old Forge. Thrilling their audiences with their genre-hopping passport of Celtic reels, flamenco, Gypsy-jazz, Arabic, Cuban and South Asian rhythms, the group celebrates musical fusion and human creativity with warmth and virtuosity.

8 p.m. The band Horn Dogs will play at the Old Forge Firehall. Food and beverages will be available.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, Sept. 17

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

10 a.m. Inlet Fall Festival at Fern Park, Inlet. Over 60 vendors with a variety of product for sale. Live music, entertainers and food! Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (315) 357-5501, www.inletfallfestival.com.

2 p.m. Annual Firefighters Parade, downtown Old Forge.

8 p.m.: AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. The band The Billionaires will play at the Old Forge Firehall. Food and beverages will be available.

Sunday, Sept. 18

10 a.m. Inlet Fall Festival at Fern Park, Inlet. Over 60 vendors with a variety of product for sale. Live music, entertainers and food! Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (315) 357-5501, www.inletfallfestival.com.

Noon Big Bucks Give-A-Way drawing at the Old Forge Firehall.

1:30-3 p.m. Getting Publishers to Say, “Yes.”: The Insider Info. You Need to Land the Contract with David Hazard, View, Old Forge. David Hazard has spent nearly 40 years in and around the publishing industry, presenting and reviewing manuscript proposals in publishing committee meetings with major companies. The workshop presents an insider’s understanding of what it takes to get “yes” votes from key players in the publishing re

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

Monday, Sept. 19

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at Niccolls Church’s Mission Boutique thrift store in Old Forge.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

6-9 p.m. Beginner to intermediate wheel thrown pottery at View with Marie Imundo.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183