Wednesday,

Sept. 21

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARPS senior program at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Thursday, Sept. 22

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

3:30 and 7 p.m. A program, about the importance of those years before Kindergarten.program, about the importance of those years before Kindergarten. For more information call the library at (315) 369-6008.

Friday, Sept. 23

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View. Extended hours because of the Adirondack Music, Art, and Food Festival.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Noon- 7 p.m. View will host an array of local food and craft vendors.

1-5 p.m. The Old Forge Farmer’s Market behind the Old Forge Hardware in Old Forge.

6:30-7:30 p.m. Swing dance class at View.

7:30-10:30 p.m. Rockabilly group Dave Bennett and the Memphis Speed Kings play at View.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, Sept. 24

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Noon- 7 p.m. View will host an array of local food and craft vendors.

6:30-10:30 p.m. Cocktails in the Gallery and catered dinner in Gould Hall with the Dan Sinoff Quintet. Start your night with a cocktail as you view the nationally renowned watercolor exhibit, then shift over to Gould hall for dinner and a show, where Dan and the band, back again for the second annual Adirondack Music, Art and Food Festival, will take you back with a performance of smooth standards from Sinatra and beyond. Tickets for this performance are $70 for members and $80 for non members at the door, or are discounted online at $65 for members and $75 for non members, and will benefit View, the arts center in Old Forge. V.I.P passes for the full weekends festivities, which include performances on Friday night, Saturday night, and Sunday morning are available for $100 for members and $125 for non members. To learn more about View and this event visit ViewArts.org.

8 p.m.: AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Sunday, Sept. 25

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

8:30 a.m. Non Denominational Gospel Service with Reverend Lawrence Bartell. To begin the final day of this year’s annual Adirondack Music, Art and Food Festival there will be a free non denominational service to be held in Gould Hall featuring a live gospel choir and instrumentalists from throughout the weekend. This event will be hosted by Reverend Lawrence Bartel of Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church and is open to all members of the public and of all faiths. Immediately following the service there will be refreshments available in the galleries as we set up for the following event, the Jazz Brunch Featuring Dave Bennett and the Dan Sinoff Quintet. This event is sponsored by Allyn International.

This event is presented free of charge. V.I.P passes for the full weekends festivities, which include performances on Friday night, Saturday night, and Sunday morning are available for $100 for members and $125 for non members.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jazz Brunch Featuring Dave Bennett and the Dan Sinoff Quintet, at View. To close the second annual Adirondack Music Festival weekend there will be a feast for all of the senses. An all you can eat buffet brunch, drinks included, with entertainment provided by a combination of the headliners from the weekends events. Performances will be presented by Dave Bennett and the members of the Dan Sinoff Quintet. This performance is sponsored by Gabriel Kalil and Allyn International. Tickets for this performance are $23 for members and $30 for non members at the door, or are discounted online at $20 for members and $27 for non members, and will benefit View. V.I.P passes for the full weekends festivities, which include performances on Friday night, Saturday night, and Sunday morning are available for $100 for members and $125 for non members. To learn more about View and this event visit ViewArts.org.

Monday, Sept. 26

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at Niccolls Church’s Mission Boutique thrift store in Old Forge.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

6-9 p.m. Beginner to intermediate wheel thrown pottery at View with Marie Imundo.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183