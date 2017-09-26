Tuesday, Sept. 26

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Homeschool art classes at View.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Donation sorting for the Mission Boutique at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

7-9 p.m. A community forum about healthcare services within Town of Webb, which also affects surrounding communities as far south as Forestport and north to Raquette Lake. Representatives from Hudson Headwaters Health Network, Mohawk Valley Health System and Rome Hospital have been invited to listen in. Don Kelly of the Community Health and Wellness Fund will be moderating. CAP-21 will be documenting public comments in order to provide the Town of Webb a follow up report summarizing the public’s concerns regarding existing healthcare services in the Old Forge area.

Thursday, Sept. 28

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

5:30 p.m. Kundalini Yoga at View.

6:30 p.m. Ladies’ Night Out at View. Everyone will receive two free signature drink tickets, either hard cider or Morgan’s Hot Cider, with additional alcohol available for purchase. Non-alcoholic drinks will be free throughout the night. There will be line dancing and you’ll be able to create your own felt scarf to take home. You must be 21 years or older to purchase tickets for Ladies Night Out. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at ViewArts.org or by calling (315) 369-6411.

7 p.m. Screening of the “Blissville…An Investigation,” video project at the Old Forge Library.

7 p.m. Fern Park meeting at the Inlet Town Hall. Anyone interested in the future of Fern Park is welcome to attend. For more information contact Adele Burnett at (315) 357-5501 or [email protected]

Friday, Sept. 29

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

1-1:30 p.m. Pick A Reading Partner kickoff at the Town of Webb School. Kids will find out what the book they’re reading and what the theme is. There will be weekly prizes for the kids that read each night. There will also be an Administrators’ Challenge which encourages all classes to reach 85 percent participation for all four weeks.

1-5 p.m. Old Forge Farmers Market behind Old Forge Hardware on Park Avenue.

3-10 p.m. IVES BBQ/Clam Bake at Inlet Volunteer Emergency Services Building. Live music, lots of food and fun for ages 21 and over. www.inletemergencyservices.com

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

Sunday, Oct. 1

9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Neighbor Day at View. Free open house and pancake breakfast. Students from the Town of Webb School District will have a mock maple tapping area to educate others how to tap and create maple syrup. Tour the workshop area and, in addition to the workshop area, learn the process of exhibition changeover as well as visit information booths about Health and Wellness programs, yoga, essential oils, ladies’ night out, and whole foods cooking classes. For further questions or more information visit ViewArts.org or by calling (315) 369-6411.

Monday, Oct. 2

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

6-9 p.m. Beginner to intermediate wheel thrown pottery class with Marie Imundo at View.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Homeschool art classes at View.

Ongoing

Through Oct. 22

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, an exhibition by Old Forge based photographer Kurt Gardner. (Transitional Period) is a body of work based around Kurt’s utilization of natural world as a self-healing agent, in the Henry M. Kashiwa Eco Gallery at View. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected], [email protected]

Through Oct. 29

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, a collaborative exhibition between glass artist Robin Cass and designer Bill Klingensmith, in the Vandervort Gallery at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected], [email protected]

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183