Tuesday, Sept. 27

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Wednesday,

Sept. 28

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARPS senior program at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Thursday, Sept. 29

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Friday, Sept. 30

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10-10:30 a.m. Toddler Story Time at the Old Forge Library. Led by Sara Alves-Tapper, children will listen to stories, enjoy puppets, learn finger plays and have some toy time.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

11 a.m.-noon Fall Story Hour, for preschoolers age 3, 4 and 5+ years old at the Old Forge Library. Library Director Isabella Worthen, Fern Bick , and Louisette Lecours will lead the hour of stories and creative play.

1-5 p.m. The Old Forge Farmer’s Market behind the Old Forge Hardware in Old Forge.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, Oct. 1

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Adirondack Kids Day in Inlet, rain or shine. Features this year include presentations by experts from the Utica Zoo with mammals and raptors indigenous to the Adirondacks, horse back rides, local hikes led by professional guide Tyler Chase with Adirondack Outdoor Expeditions, an archaeological dig led by Mitch Lee, face painting by children’s book illustrator Maggie Henry and friends and free popcorn and cotton candy supplied by the Inlet Community Church.

The wildly popular Fishing Derby supervised by the DEC is set again for children 12 and under who are accompanied by an adult. The Derby is sponsored by French Louie ADK Sports and the Inlet Area Business Association. The hub of the event is a Children’s Authors and Illustrators Book Fair at The Adirondack Reader featuring authors and illustrators, all with children’s books set in the Adirondacks.

8 p.m.: AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Sunday, Oct. 2

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Monday, Oct. 3

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at Niccolls Church’s Mission Boutique thrift store in Old Forge.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

6-9 p.m. Beginner to intermediate wheel thrown pottery at View with Marie Imundo.

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Short story discussion group at the Old Forge Library.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Visitor Information

• Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

• Inlet (315) 357-5501

•Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

•Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

• Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

• Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

• Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

•Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814.

Organizations

•Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

•View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

• Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

•Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

•St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

•HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183