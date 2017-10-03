Tuesday, Oct. 3

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Homeschool art classes at View.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Donation sorting for the Mission Boutique at Niccolls Church.

3:30-5:30 p.m. The Old Forge Library Elf Walk Benefit. Participants will walk three miles (total) from the library to Thendara and back. Shuttle back to the library will be provided for those choosing to walk one way. Pick up pledge sheets at the library prior to the walk and ask your friends and neighbors to support you in your support of the library or come just to walk.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

Thursday, Oct. 5

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

5:30 p.m. Kundalini Yoga at View.

Friday, Oct. 6

8 a.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School Building.

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

10-10:30 a.m. Toddler Story Time for toddler’s ages 1 – 2 and a parent or caregiver. Led by Jackie Englert, children will listen to stories, enjoy puppets, learn finger plays and have some toy time. Registration is not required for this program. This program is funded by the Town of Webb Recreation Program.

11 a.m. Story Hour for preschoolers age 3, 4 and 5+ years old will be held at the Old Forge Library. Library Director Isabella Worthen, Louisette Lecours and Beverly Meeker will lead the hour of stories and creative play. The children will take part in games, crafts, songs and other activities as they become acquainted with the library. Registration is required.

1-5 p.m. Old Forge Farmers Market behind Old Forge Hardware on Park Avenue.

3:30 p.m. Columbus Day Float Parade from the school to North Street Field.

5 p.m. First Friday Art Walk events throughout town. First Friday Artwalk is a community-wide celebration of the arts. Several area businesses will present art exhibits, demonstrations, live music, crafting opportunities, open houses, receptions and other special events throughout Old Forge. Maps of participating businesses are available at the Town of Webb Visitor Information Center.

5-8 p.m. Opening art exhibit reception at the Old Forge Library. A solo exhibit, “Fall Into Winter: The Way I See Old Forge,” by watercolor artist Ron Rakowski will be on display Oct. 3-Dec. 30 at the Old Forge Library. Free and open to the public, light refreshments will be served. Dan Vellone will entertain with acoustic music.

7 p.m. Annual soccer bonfire at North Street. Alumni game will take place right after the bonfire.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

Saturday, Oct. 7

8-10 a.m. Pancake breakfast at Inlet Volunteer Emergency Service Building. Benefits the Inlet Parent Teacher Partnership. www.inletcommonschool.org

8 a.m.-noon Pancake breakfast at the Northwoods Community Center in Old Forge to raise funds for the Northwoods Lodge.

9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. “Memoirs and Novels: The Secrets of Great Narrative Writing” with David Hazard at View, Old Forge. Great memoirs don’t just happen, there is a secret to writing them. Learn how to story-board your memoir from an expert writing coach. There is a “golden thread” of meaning in every life, and when you find it and write about it you connect with a broad audience of readers who will not be able to put your book down. Preregistration is required. Registration deadline is Sept. 17. It is $70 or $50 for View members. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected]

10 a.m. Adirondack Kids Day at Arrowhead Park, Inlet. Join the authors of Adirondack Kids for a day of outdoor adventures, activities, and workshops. Children’s authors fair, bounce house, petting zoo and much more. Sponsored by Kiwanis of Central Adirondacks, Adirondack Kids, Adirondack Reader and French Louie ADK Sports. (315) 357-5501, www.adirondackkidsday.com

10 a.m. French Louie Fishing Derby on Fifth Lake, Inlet. Part of Adirondack Kids Day for children up to age 12. Fishing poles and life jackets provided. Prizes will be awarded. Sponsored by French Louie ADK Sports. (315) 357-5501, www.adirondackkidsday.com

6:30 p.m. Falling Waters Trio, sponsored by St. William’s on Long Point, Raquette Lake. A trio of veteran musicians who’ve gotten together to form a fantastic and highly eclectic string band. They bring a mixture of fiddle virtuosity, solid rhythm accompaniment, and tight harmonies to vocal and instrumental tunes from the Old Time, New England, Celtic, and Western Swing music traditions. This concert will be held at the Raquette Lake School, on Rt. 28, fully ramp accessible, reservations not required, pie raffle and donations help defray costs in hosting the entertainment series. Doors open at 6 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.

Sunday, Oct. 8

11:15 a.m. Informational meeting about a charity trip to Mexico at the Inlet Community Church. A group from the community, led through the Inlet Community Church, will be returning to Juarez, Mexico, this year over spring break to help continue building an orphanage for over 300 children currently living on the streets of Juarez, Mexico.

Monday, Oct. 9

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

8 a.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School Building.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Homeschool art classes at View.

Ongoing

Through Oct. 22

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, an exhibition by Old Forge based photographer Kurt Gardner. (Transitional Period) is a body of work based around Kurt’s utilization of natural world as a self-healing agent, in the Henry M. Kashiwa Eco Gallery at View. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected], [email protected]

Through Oct. 29

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, a collaborative exhibition between glass artist Robin Cass and designer Bill Klingensmith, in the Vandervort Gallery at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected], [email protected]

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183