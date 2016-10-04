Tuesday, Oct. 4

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARPS senior program at Niccolls Church.

3:15-5:15 p.m. Old Forge Library Elf Walk benefit. Participants will walk three miles (total) from the library to Thendara and back. Shuttle back to the library will be provided for those choosing to walk one way. Funds from the Elf Walk will help sponsor the Adirondack Storytelling Festival to be held in July 2017.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

7 p.m. Woodgate Free Library Board of Trustees regular meeting at the Woodgate Library. Call the Library at (315) 392-4814 for verification or to be put on the agenda.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Thursday, Oct. 6

8 a.m. Kiwanis regular meeting at Walt’s Dinner

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Friday, Oct. 7

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10-10:30 a.m. Toddler Story Time at the Old Forge Library. Led by Sara Alves-Tapper, children will listen to stories, enjoy puppets, learn finger plays and have some toy time.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

11 a.m.-noon Fall Story Hour, for preschoolers age 3, 4 and 5+ years old at the Old Forge Library. Library Director Isabella Worthen, Fern Bick, and Louisette Lecours will lead the hour of stories and creative play.

1-5 p.m. The Old Forge Farmer’s Market behind the Old Forge Hardware in Old Forge. Last market of the year.

5-7 p.m. “Adirondack Impressions–Misty Waters, Foggy Mountains,” a solo exhibit by artist Milton Norman Franson, will be on display in the Judith Lowenstein Cohen Memorial Wing of the Old Forge Library.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, Oct. 8

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m. Bike Ride for Breast Cancer Awareness at Pedals and Petals, Inlet. Join together to raise awareness for breast cancer research, treatment and prevention by participating in a 10 and/or 25-mile casual family-friendly bike ride. (315) 357-3281, www.pedalsandpetals.com

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

6:30 p.m. Moss Back Mule Band, sponsored by St. Williams on Long Point, will be held at the Raquette Lake School on Rt. 28. Moss Back Mule Band continues to enjoy widespread popularity while playing Western Swing, Classic Country, Boogie and Blues. Reservations are NOT required for this concert. Program is free and open to the public. For questions: Call (315) 354-4265. A pie raffle is held each Thursday to help defray costs involved in hosting the series.

8 p.m.: AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Sunday, Oct. 9

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

9:30 a.m. -4 p.m. Memoirs and Novels : The Secrets of Great Narrative Writing with David Hazard, View, Old Forge. Great memoirs don’t just happen–there is a secret to writing them. Learn how to story-board your memoir from an expert writing coach. Preregistration required.

Monday, Oct. 10

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at Niccolls Church’s Mission Boutique thrift store in Old Forge.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

6-9 p.m. Beginner to intermediate wheel thrown pottery at View with Marie Imundo.

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Short story discussion group at the Old Forge Library.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183