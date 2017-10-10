Tuesday, Oct. 10

8 a.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School Building.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Homeschool art classes at View.

6:30 p.m. Informational meeting about a charity trip to Mexico at the Inlet Community Church. A group from the community, led through the Inlet Community Church, will be returning to Juarez, Mexico, this year over spring break to help continue building an orphanage for over 300 children currently living on the streets of Juarez, Mexico.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Donation sorting for the Mission Boutique at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

5:30-7 p.m. “Hail and Farewell” reception for retiring dentist, Dr. Joseph Rintrona and incoming dentist, Dr. Anthony Lister at View in Old Forge.

Thursday, Oct. 12

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

5:30 p.m. Kundalini Yoga at View.

Friday, Oct. 13

8 a.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School Building.

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

10-10:30 a.m. Toddler Story Time for toddler’s ages 1 – 2 and a parent or caregiver. Led by Jackie Englert, children will listen to stories, enjoy puppets, learn finger plays and have some toy time. Registration is not required for this program. This program is funded by the Town of Webb Recreation Program.

11 a.m. Story Hour for preschoolers age 3, 4 and 5+ years old will be held at the Old Forge Library. Library Director Isabella Worthen, Louisette Lecours and Beverly Meeker will lead the hour of stories and creative play. The children will take part in games, crafts, songs and other activities as they become acquainted with the library. Registration is required.

5-7 p.m. 2017 Quilts Unlimited opening reception at View, Old Forge. Celebrate the opening of the 2017 Quilts Unlimited at View in Old Forge. Free and open to the public. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected], [email protected]

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

Saturday, Oct. 14

10 a.m. Bike Ride for Breast Cancer Awareness at Pedals and Petals, Inlet. Join together to raise awareness for breast cancer research, treatment and prevention by participating in a 10 and/or 25-mile casual family friendly bike ride. (315) 357-3281, www.pedalsandpetals.com

Sunday, Oct. 15

5 p.m. Kiwanis 30th anniversary celebration takes place at Van Auken’s Inne. Current officers will be installed. If you are interested in attending this event you may make reservations by phoning Mike Griffin at (315) 369-0073.

Monday, Oct. 16

8 a.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School Building.

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

8 a.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School Building.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Homeschool art classes at View.

7 p.m. Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club will hold the first membership meeting of the 2017-2018 season at the Inlet Information Center. Refreshments will be served following the business meeting.