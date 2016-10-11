Tuesday, Oct. 11

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARPS senior program at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Thursday, Oct. 13

8:30 a.m. Kiwanis Board of Directors’ meeting at Adirondack Bank in Old Forge.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

7 p.m. The Adirondack Community-based Trails and Lodging System workshop at the Park Ave. building. The workshops are designed to solicit knowledge of existing trails as well as additional input on prospective new trails and connections that would contribute to a hut-to-hut system. Community leaders, planners, economic developers, outdoor enthusiasts, lodging owners and those interested in the development of Adirondack hut-to-hut routes are encouraged to attend.

Friday, Oct. 14

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10-10:30 a.m. Toddler Story Time at the Old Forge Library. Led by Sara Alves-Tapper, children will listen to stories, enjoy puppets, learn finger plays and have some toy time.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

11 a.m.-noon Fall Story Hour, for preschoolers age 3, 4 and 5+ years old at the Old Forge Library. Library Director Isabella Worthen, Fern Bick, and Louisette Lecours will lead the hour of stories and creative play.

5-7 p.m. Opening reception for Quilts Unlimited at View.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, Oct. 15

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

9 a.m.-noon Quilts Unlimited Opening Day Celebration at View featuring a lecture by Judge of Award Kathryn Greenwold, a luncheon and award ceremony, as well as the option to have your quilt appraised by Kathryn Greenwold. The lecture and luncheon is $15 for members of View or $20 for non-members and includes admission to the galleries throughout the day.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

11 a.m. Hike in Raquette Lake. Meet at the Death Brook Falls trailhead.

8 p.m.: AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Sunday, Oct. 16

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

11:30 a.m. Scavenger hunt in the Village of Raquette Lake.

Monday, Oct. 17

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at Niccolls Church’s Mission Boutique thrift store in Old Forge.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

6-9 p.m. Beginner to intermediate wheel thrown pottery at View with Marie Imundo.

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Short story discussion group at the Old Forge Library.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183