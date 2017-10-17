Tuesday, Oct. 17

8 a.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School Building.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Homeschool art classes at View.

7 p.m. Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club will hold the first membership meeting of the 2017-2018 season at the Inlet Information Center. Refreshments will be served following the business meeting.

7-9 p.m. Adult men’s basketball at the Town of Webb school gym. Ages 18 and over.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Donation sorting for the Mission Boutique at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

Thursday, Oct. 19

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

5:30 p.m. Kundalini Yoga at View.

7-9 p.m. Adult men’s basketball at the Town of Webb school gym. Ages 18 and over.

Friday, Oct. 20

8 a.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School Building.

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

10-10:30 a.m. Toddler Story Time for toddler’s ages 1 – 2 and a parent or caregiver. Led by Jackie Englert, children will listen to stories, enjoy puppets, learn finger plays and have some toy time. Registration is not required for this program. This program is funded by the Town of Webb Recreation Program.

11 a.m. Story Hour for preschoolers age 3, 4 and 5+ years old will be held at the Old Forge Library. Library Director Isabella Worthen, Louisette Lecours and Beverly Meeker will lead the hour of stories and creative play. The children will take part in games, crafts, songs and other activities as they become acquainted with the library. Registration is required.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

Saturday, Oct. 21

5 p.m. Hunters Dinner at the Raquette Lake Fire Hall. Turkey with all the fixings are on the menu, topped off with homemade apple or pumpkin pie. Donations will be taken at the door. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a turkey raffle.

Monday, Oct. 23

8 a.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School Building.

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

6:15 p.m. Adult coed pickleball at the Park Ave. gym.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

8 a.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School Building.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Homeschool art classes at View.

7 p.m. Fern Park master plan meeting at the Inlet Town Hall. All who are interested in the future of Fern Park are welcome to attend.

7 p.m. “A Question of Survival,” a presentation by author Gene Lalonde. Lalonde will offer insight on the types of emergencies that may be encountered in one’s lifetime and suggestions on how to prepare for and survive them. Potential emergencies related to winter weather and travel, and also the loss of the electric grid will be discussed.

Ongoing

Through Oct. 22

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, an exhibition by Old Forge based photographer Kurt Gardner. (Transitional Period) is a body of work based around Kurt’s utilization of natural world as a self-healing agent, in the Henry M. Kashiwa Eco Gallery at View. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected], [email protected]

Through Oct. 29

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, a collaborative exhibition between glass artist Robin Cass and designer Bill Klingensmith, in the Vandervort Gallery at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected], [email protected]

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183