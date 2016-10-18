Tuesday, Oct. 18

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

5:30 p.m. Polar Bear Ski Club annual meeting at View in Old Forge. This meeting is for potential new members, existing members, alumni or anyone interested in learning about the club.

The club is currently in search of individuals, members and non-members, who are interested in holding a position on the Executive Board.

7 p.m. Trivia in the Tap Room at Raquette Lake.

7 p.m. Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club will hold its first membership meeting of the upcoming winter season at the Inlet Information Center in Inlet.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARPS senior program at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Thursday, Oct. 20

8 a.m. Kiwanis regular meeting at Walt’s Dinner.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Friday, Oct. 21

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10-10:30 a.m. Toddler Story Time at the Old Forge Library. Led by Sara Alves-Tapper, children will listen to stories, enjoy puppets, learn finger plays and have some toy time.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

11 a.m.-noon Fall Story Hour, for preschoolers age 3, 4 and 5+ years old at the Old Forge Library. Library Director Isabella Worthen, Fern Bick, and Louisette Lecours will lead the hour of stories and creative play.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, Oct. 22

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

5 p.m. Annual Hunter’s Dinner at the Raquette Lake Fire Hall from 5 p.m. until the food is gone. Everyone is welcome to join in the dinner which will include roast turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, rolls, cranberry sauce and pickles. Dessert will be pumpkin or apple pie.

8 p.m.: AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Sunday, Oct. 23

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Monday, Oct. 24

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at Niccolls Church’s Mission Boutique thrift store in Old Forge.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

6-9 p.m. Beginner to intermediate wheel thrown pottery at View with Marie Imundo.

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Short story discussion group at the Old Forge Library.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

5:30-6:30 p.m. CAP-21 will hold its annual meeting at the American Legion hall in Old Forge. There will be a cash bar with munchies and finger foods and all members of the public are invited.