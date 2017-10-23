Tuesday, Oct. 24

8 a.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School Building.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Homeschool art classes at View.

7 p.m. Fern Park master plan meeting at the Inlet Town Hall. All who are interested in the future of Fern Park are welcome to attend.

7-9 p.m. Adult men’s basketball at the Town of Webb school gym. Ages 18 and over.

7 p.m. “A Question of Survival,” a presentation by author Gene Lalonde. Lalonde will offer insight on the types of emergencies that may be encountered in one’s lifetime and suggestions on how to prepare for and survive them. Potential emergencies related to winter weather and travel, and also the loss of the electric grid will be discussed.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Donation sorting for the Mission Boutique at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

Thursday, Oct. 26

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

5:30 p.m. Kundalini Yoga at View.

6:30 p.m. Ladies Night Out October event at View. The night starts off with Zumba to get your blood pumping. Bring a towel and cool down while you relax by painting Halloween tea lights and sip ghostly cocktails. Finger food will be served.

7-9 p.m. Adult men’s basketball at the Town of Webb school gym. Ages 18 and over.

Friday, Oct. 27

8 a.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School Building.

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

10-10:30 a.m. Toddler Story Time for toddler’s ages 1 – 2 and a parent or caregiver. Led by Jackie Englert, children will listen to stories, enjoy puppets, learn finger plays and have some toy time. Registration is not required for this program. This program is funded by the Town of Webb Recreation Program.

11 a.m. Story Hour for preschoolers age 3, 4 and 5+ years old will be held at the Old Forge Library. Library Director Isabella Worthen, Louisette Lecours and Beverly Meeker will lead the hour of stories and creative play. The children will take part in games, crafts, songs and other activities as they become acquainted with the library. Registration is required.

2-4 p.m. The Old Forge Library will host its annual Halloween Costume Contest and Party. Prizes will be awarded in both the adult and children’s costume categories. Community members of all ages are invited to come and join in the Halloween fun.

6:30 p.m. Halloween Parade and Party at Inlet Volunteer Emergency Services Building. Parade along Route 28 from the church parking lot to Arrowhead Park. Then gather at the Inlet Fire Hall for costume judging and refreshments. Sponsored by the Inlet Youth Commission. (315) 357-6121, www.inletny.com

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

Saturday, Oct. 28

4-6 p.m. Pumpkin Fest will take place at the Old Forge Fire Hall. Activities will include pumpkin carving and face painting with apple cider and donuts. For more information call the Old Forge Information Center at (315) 369-6983.

Monday, Oct. 30

8 a.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School Building.

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

6:15 p.m. Adult coed pickleball at the Park Ave. gym.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

8 a.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School Building.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Homeschool art classes at View.

Ongoing

Through Oct. 29

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday, a collaborative exhibition between glass artist Robin Cass and designer Bill Klingensmith, in the Vandervort Gallery at View in Old Forge. Gallery admission is $10 or $5 for members of View. (315) 369-6411, www.ViewArts.org, [email protected], [email protected]

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183