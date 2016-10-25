Tuesday, Oct. 25

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

5:30-6:30 p.m. CAP-21 will hold its annual meeting at the American Legion Hall in Old Forge. There will be a cash bar with munchies and finger foods and all members of the public are invited.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARPS senior program at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Thursday, Oct. 27

8 a.m. Kiwanis regular meeting at Walt’s Dinner.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Friday, Oct. 28

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10-10:30 a.m. Toddler Story Time at the Old Forge Library. Led by Sara Alves-Tapper, children will listen to stories, enjoy puppets, learn finger plays and have some toy time.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

11 a.m.-noon Fall Story Hour, for preschoolers age 3, 4 and 5+ years old at the Old Forge Library. Library Director Isabella Worthen, Fern Bick, and Louisette Lecours will lead the hour of stories and creative play.

2:30-4:30 p.m. Halloween Costume Contest and Party at the Old Forge Library. Prizes will be awarded in both the adult and children’s costume categories. This year’s judges will be Donna Zuckert and Louise Watson. Photos of each participant will be taken. Refreshments and craft making will round out this festive event.

6:30 p.m. Halloween Parade and Party at the Inlet Fire Hall. Parade along Route 28 from the church parking lot to Arrowhead Park. Then gather at the Inlet Fire Hall for costume judging and refreshments. Sponsored by the Inlet Youth Commission. (315) 357-6121, www.inlet.com

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, Oct. 29

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m.: AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Sunday, Oct. 30

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Monday, Oct. 31

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at Niccolls Church’s Mission Boutique thrift store in Old Forge.

4 p.m. Halloween line up and scarecrow contest in Raquette Lake. Competition scarecrows must be on the school fence by 4 p.m. Line up for Halloween at the Raquette Lake Firehall at 4 p.m.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

6-9 p.m. Beginner to intermediate wheel thrown pottery at View with Marie Imundo.

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Short story discussion group at the Old Forge Library.

10 p.m. Adult Halloween costume contest at the Raquette Lake Tap Room.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

7 p.m. Trivia at the Raquette Lake Tap Room

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183