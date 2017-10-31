Tuesday, Oct. 31

8 a.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School Building.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Homeschool art classes at View.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Red Cross Blood Drive at the Town of Webb school. With the busy holiday season approaching, the American Red Cross encourages donors to give blood now to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients this winter.

10 a.m.-noon Donation sorting for the Mission Boutique at Niccolls Church.

4 pm: Scarecrow Decorating Contest Judging. Raquette Lake School. Cash Prizes

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

10 pm: Costume Contest, Raquette Lake Tap Room. Cash Prizes.

Thursday, Nov. 2

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

7 p.m. The Town of Webb School’s Senior Band, Junior Band, and Stage Band will perform their fall concert in the school’s gymnasium. The evening’s selections will offer a great musical variety, ranging from patriotic marches and choral transcriptions, to heavy metal and rap. Music performed by the bands will include “Jurassic Park,” “What a Wonderful World,” “Hawaii Five-O Theme,” a song from the musical Hamilton, and the pop group Fun’s “We Are Young,” to name a few. There will be a bake sale in the gymnasium lobby to benefit the Drama Department’s spring musical production. This concert is free and open to the public.

Friday, Nov. 3

8 a.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School Building.

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

10-10:30 a.m. Toddler Story Time for toddler’s ages 1 – 2 and a parent or caregiver. Led by Jackie Englert, children will listen to stories, enjoy puppets, learn finger plays and have some toy time. Registration is not required for this program. This program is funded by the Town of Webb Recreation Program.

11 a.m. Story Hour for preschoolers age 3, 4 and 5+ years old will be held at the Old Forge Library. Library Director Isabella Worthen, Louisette Lecours and Beverly Meeker will lead the hour of stories and creative play. The children will take part in games, crafts, songs and other activities as they become acquainted with the library. Registration is required.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

Monday, Nov. 6

8 a.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School Building.

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

4-6 p.m. Glass fusion class with Carolyn Gaylord at View. Learn the basics of glass fusion. Materials will be provided for the first two classes, where you will learn how to plan, cut, and grind glass into a variety of shapes. In the last two classes you will design a finished product such as a glass fused plate, or several other projects of your choosing. Materials for the last two classes will be purchased separately. Call (315) 369-6411 for more information.

6:15 p.m. Adult coed pickleball at the Park Ave. gym.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

6 a.m.- 9 p.m. Election Day in Town of Webb and Inlet.

8 a.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School Building.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Homeschool art classes at View.

5 p.m. Election Day Pancake Supper at the Legion Hall in Old Forge.

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183