Tuesday, Nov. 7

6 a.m.- 9 p.m. Election Day in Town of Webb and Inlet.

8 a.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School Building.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Homeschool art classes at View.

5 p.m. Election Day Pancake Supper at the Legion Hall in Old Forge.

7-9 p.m. Adult men’s basketball at the Town of Webb school gym.

7 p.m. Open volleyball at the Raquette Lake School.

7 p.m. Raquette Lake Trivia Night at the Tap Room.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Donation sorting for the Mission Boutique at Niccolls Church.

10 a.m. Pickle Ball at the Raquette Lake School.

4-6 p.m. Glass fusion class with Carolyn Gaylord at View. Learn the basics of glass fusion. Materials will be provided for the first two classes, where you will learn how to plan, cut, and grind glass into a variety of shapes. In the last two classes you will design a finished product such as a glass fused plate, or several other projects of your choosing. Materials for the last two classes will be purchased separately. Call (315) 369-6411 for more information.

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Central Adirondack Association meeting at the Front Door Diner. The purpose of the meeting is to present the current Thanksgiving weekend activities, promote area businesses to create new ones, encourage participation through decorating, holiday activities and sponsorships, and answer any questions.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

Thursday, Nov. 9

8:30 a.m. Kiwanis Board of Directors meeting at Adirondack Bank.

7-9 p.m. Adult men’s basketball at the Town of Webb school gym.

Friday, Nov. 10

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

10-10:30 a.m. Toddler Story Time for toddler’s ages 1 – 2 and a parent or caregiver. Led by Jackie Englert, children will listen to stories, enjoy puppets, learn finger plays and have some toy time. Registration is not required for this program. This program is funded by the Town of Webb Recreation Program.

11 a.m. Story Hour for preschoolers age 3, 4 and 5+ years old will be held at the Old Forge Library. Library Director Isabella Worthen, Louisette Lecours and Beverly Meeker will lead the hour of stories and creative play. The children will take part in games, crafts, songs and other activities as they become acquainted with the library. Registration is required.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift shop open at Niccolls Church.

Saturday, Nov. 11

11 a.m. Veterans Day service at the American Legion Hall in Old Forge.

7-9 p.m. Eagle Bay Ladies Auxiliary turkey raffle party, Chances on 25 turkeys, a lottery ticket tree, and a liquor basket. You’ll also have a chance to win door prizes donated by local businesses. Refreshments include doughnuts, popcorn, cider and adult beverages. Turkey Raffle tickets are $1 each.

7 p.m. Marine Corps birthday party held at Daiker’s.

Monday, Nov. 13

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

4-6 p.m. Glass fusion class with Carolyn Gaylord at View. Learn the basics of glass fusion. Materials will be provided for the first two classes. Materials for the last two classes will be purchased separately. Call (315) 369-6411 for more information.

6:15 p.m. Adult coed pickleball at the Park Ave. gym.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

8 a.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School Building.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Homeschool art classes at View.

5:30 p.m. Kiwanis recognition dinner at Billy’s Restaurant for the students of the month in October and

November.

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183