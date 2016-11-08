Tuesday, Nov. 8

6 a.m.-9 p.m. Polls open for Election Day.

8 a.m. Bake sale by the Old Forge Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary at the Park Ave. building. Goes until everything is sold.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

4:30-8:30 p.m. A fundraiser to offset the costs of a basketball clinic to be held at TOW UFSD at the Front Door Diner.

5 p.m. Pancake supper at American Legion Hall. The meal includes pancakes, sausage, home fries and beverages.

7 p.m. Trivia at the Raquette Lake Tap Room.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

8:30 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARPS senior program at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Thursday, Nov. 10

8:30 a.m. Kiwanis Board of Directors’ meeting at Adirondack Bank in Old Forge.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Friday, Nov. 11

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

11 a.m. The American Legion will hold a brief Veteran’s Day service at the memorial in front of the Legion building.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, Nov. 12

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fun with Functional Pottery: Thrown and Altered Forms Inspired by Tradition and Necessity with Sumi Von Dassow , View, Old Forge. Sumi will demonstrate a variety of forms for use in the kitchen, inspired by traditional forms as well as modern necessity. Many of her forms are thrown and altered, using the wheel as a tool to form basic elements which are often cut apart, reshaped, and assembled to create useful functional ware. Her pottery ranges from the traditional, such as sauerkraut crocks and butter crocks, to the modern, such as car cups and ware for use in the microwave. Lunch is included. Preregistration required.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

7 p.m. The Eagle Bay Fire Department Turkey Party sponsored by the Eagle Bay Fire Department and its Fire Ladies Auxiliary. This annual event will be held at the Eagle Bay Fire Hall located on Rte. 28 in Eagle Bay. Many turkeys will be raffled, tons of door prizes given away a 50/50 raffles Basket of Cheer, and Lottery tree raffle will be held.

8 p.m.: AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Sunday, Nov. 13

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Monday, Nov. 14

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at Niccolls Church’s Mission Boutique thrift store in Old Forge.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Short story discussion group at the Old Forge Library.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

7 p.m. Trivia at the Raquette Lake Tap Room.

7 p.m. The Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club will hold its membership meeting at the Inlet Information Center in Inlet. Winter activity information will be discussed and food will be served following the meeting. All members and non-members are welcome to attend.