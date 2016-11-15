Tuesday, Nov. 15

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

7 p.m. Trivia at the Raquette Lake Tap Room.

7 p.m. The Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club will hold its membership meeting at the Inlet Information Center in Inlet. Winter activity information will be discussed and food will be served following the meeting. All members and non-members are welcome to attend.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

8:30 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon. Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARPS senior program at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

7 p.m. Open Mic Night at the Old Forge Library, writers, songwriters, aspiring writers and members of the public are invited to share and read their own work or to come and enjoy readings by others. Featured writer and emcee will be Aline Newman.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Thursday, Nov. 17

8 a.m. Kiwanis regular meeting at Walt’s Dinner.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Annual children’s author visit scheduled at the Old Forge Library this year’s author, Jennifer Roy, will give presentations. The 10 a.m.-11 a.m. session is open to interested book club members, writers and the general public.

Friday, Nov. 18

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, Nov. 19

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m.: AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Sunday, Nov. 20

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

8-9 a.m. Niccolls Memorial Church holds its annual Fair Trade Alternative Christmas Market.

11:30 a.m. Scavenger hunt at Raquette Lake.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Niccolls Memorial Church holds its annual Fair Trade Alternative Christmas Market.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Monday, Nov. 21

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon. Sorting donations at Niccolls Church’s Mission Boutique thrift store in Old Forge.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Short story discussion group at the Old Forge Library.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Visitor info

• Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

• Inlet (315) 357-5501

• Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

• Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183