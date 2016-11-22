Tuesday, Nov. 22

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

8:30 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARPS senior program at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Thursday, Nov. 24

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Friday, Nov. 25

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

9 a.m.-noon Make and Take Christmas ornament at Ace Hardware in Old Forge.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10-11:30 a.m. Ornament decorating at View ($5 per ornament or three for $10).

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. New exhibit at the Goodsell Museum in Old Forge, “Extraordinary Things-100 Years Of History.”

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Holiday Bazaar cookie walk, chili and hot dogs, basket raffle, and gifts galore for $10 or less at the North Woods Community Center on Crosby Blvd. in Old Forge.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Get Your Pet’s Picture Taken with Santa at Waggin’ It in the ADK in the Blue Building, Main Street, Old Forge. Donations go to Herkimer Humane Society.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Santa’s reindeer and sleigh at Point Park, Old Forge, photo op available.

Noon-4 p.m. Horse drawn wagon rides starting at Souvenir Village in Old Forge.

Noon-5 p.m. Warm up at Niccolls Church with popcorn, music, puzzles, open play space, movies, crafts and more.

1-2:30 p.m. Tie dye T-shirts at View ($25 or $20 for member’s), in Old Forge.

1-4 p.m. Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and photo op at Forge Motel in Old Forge.

2 p.m. Santa Express Train from Thendara Station to Otter Lake and back.

2-4 p.m. Honey the Clown doing free face painting at Wilderness Interiors in Old Forge.

2-5 p.m. Utica Zoo Mobile at Wilderness Interiors in Old Forge.

3 p.m. Puppet show at the Old Forge Fire Hall, sponsored by Souvenir Village in Old Forge.

3-5:30 p.m. Cocktail reception at Gallery 3040 in Old Forge, free jingle bells while they last.

4 p.m. Santa Express Train from Thendara Station to Otter Lake and back.

5:30 p.m. The Light Parade from Town of Webb School to Point Park in Old Forge.

6 p.m. Tree lighting and live music at Point Park in Old Forge.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, Nov. 26

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

9 a.m.-noon Make and Take Christmas ornament at Ace Hardware in Old Forge.

10 a.m.-noon Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

10-11:30 a.m. Ornament decorating at View ($5 per ornament or three for $10).

10 a.m.-3 p.m. New exhibit at the Goodsell Museum in Old Forge, “Extraordinary Things-100 Years Of History.”

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Holiday Bazaar cookie walk, chili and hot dogs, basket raffle, and gifts galore for $10 or less at the North Woods Community Center on Crosby Blvd. in Old Forge.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Get Your Pet’s Picture Taken with Santa at Waggin’ It in the ADK in the Blue Building, Main Street, Old Forge. Donations go to Herkimer Humane Society.

11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Santa’s reindeer and sleigh at Point Park, Old Forge, photo op available.

Noon-4 p.m. Horse drawn wagon rides starting at Souvenir Village in Old Forge.

Noon-5 p.m. Warm up at Niccolls Church with popcorn, music, puzzles, open play space, movies, crafts and more.

12:30 p.m. Inlet’s 14th annual Candy Cane Hunt at Arrowhead Park.

1-2:30 p.m. Tie dye T-shirts at View ($25 or $20 for member’s), in Old Forge.

1- 4 p.m. Woods Inn hosts Santa’s Village. Mrs. Claus and she will offer you treats: cookies, cupcakes, fruit, cheese, cocoa, and cider. She will do readings of “The Night Before Christmas.” There will be hayrides through town, a North Pole Junction train is set up to check out and a classic Coca-cola Christmas display. Santa will make an appearance between 1:30-2:30 p.m. They will also have a mailbox for your letters to Santa.

1-4 p.m. Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and photo op at Forge Motel in Old Forge.

2 p.m. Santa Express Train from Thendara Station to Otter Lake and back.

2-4 p.m. Honey the Clown doing free face painting at Wilderness Interiors in Old Forge.

2:30 p.m. Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest will take place in the Inlet Town Hall. To be eligible as an ugly christmas sweater contestant you must wear a Christmas or winter themed sweater, sweatshirt, or sweater vest to the event. Turtlenecks and long or short-sleeved t-shirts will not be accepted. You may add to or alter your Christmas sweater however you like. Have fun and get creative.

3 p.m. Puppet show at the Old Forge Fire Hall, sponsored by Souvenir Village in Old Forge.

4 p.m. Santa Express Train from Thendara Station to Otter Lake and back.

4:30 p.m. Pie contest at the Senior Room at the Inlet Town Hall.

5:30 p.m. The Light Parade from Town of Webb School to Point Park in Old Forge.

6 p.m. Tree lighting and live music at Point Park in Old Forge.

6:30 p.m. Busses leave to return riders to the Thendara Train Station.

8 p.m.: AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Sunday, Nov. 27

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

1 p.m. Candy cane hunt at Maple Ridge in Old Forge.

1:30 p.m. Reindeer Run beginning at Goodsell Museum, Main Street, Old Forge. A fun run for kids of all ages to the busy corner. Keep your antlers on, the fun doesn’t stop there, wear your antlers into the special holiday 2 p.m. matinee at the Strand Theatre and receive a free small popcorn and half price matinee. Sponsored by the Central Adirondack Association.

7:30 p.m. AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

Monday, Nov. 28

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at Niccolls Church’s Mission Boutique thrift store in Old Forge.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

3:30-4:30 p.m. Planning session for Old Forge Library’s play. The Old Forge Library is looking for volunteers to make “A Christmas Tree for Kitty” a reality: school age kids to act in the play and adults to help with costumes and planning.

7 p.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School.

7 p.m. Raquette Lake Trivia night at the Tap Room in Raquette Lake.