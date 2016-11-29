Tuesday, Nov. 29

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

3:30-4:30 p.m. Planning session for Old Forge Library’s play. The Old Forge Library is looking for volunteers to make “A Christmas Tree for Kitty” a reality: school age kids to act in the play and adults to help with costumes and planning.

7 p.m. Yoga with Nanette Shovea at the Raquette Lake School.

7 p.m. Raquette Lake Trivia night at the Tap Room in Raquette Lake.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

8:30 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARPS senior program at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Thursday, Dec. 1

8 a.m. Kiwanis regular meeting at Walt’s Dinner.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Friday, Dec. 2

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

5-7 p.m. The Pieces of Heart UCP Art Exhibit opening exhibit reception at the Old Forge Library. Light refreshments will be served and acoustic music will be provided by guitarist Dan Vellone.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, Dec. 3

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

5 p.m. Tree Lighting Party sponsored by the Town Of Webb and the Eagle Bay Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary at the Eagle Bay Information Center located at the corner of Big Moose Rd. and Rte. 28 in Eagle Bay. There will be Christmas caroling around the community Christmas Tree followed by the tree lighting. Afterward there will be refreshments and a pot luck supper at the Eagle Bay Fire Hall. Bring your appetites and, if you are able, bring a dish to pass.

7 p.m. Nutcracker ballet at the Strand Theatre. Come watch local talent and the Old Forge Ballet Company bring this holiday classic to life. Tickets are sold at the door, $10 for adults, seniors and teens and $5 for children under 12.

8 p.m.: AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Sunday, Dec. 4

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

Monday, Dec. 5

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at Niccolls Church’s Mission Boutique thrift store in Old Forge.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

6:30-7:30 p.m. Short story discussion group led by Alison Eyre Albright at the Old Forge Library.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

7 p.m. Raquette Lake Trivia night at the Tap Room in Raquette Lake.

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183