Tuesday, Dec. 6

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

7 p.m. Raquette Lake Trivia night at the Tap Room in Raquette Lake.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

8:30 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARPS senior program at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

7 p.m. Woodgate Free Library Board of Trustees regular meeting at the Woodgate Library. Call the Library at (315) 392-4814 for verification or to be put on the agenda.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Thursday, Dec. 8

8:30 a.m. Kiwanis Board of Directors’ meeting at Adirondack Bank in Old Forge.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

7 p.m. The Town of Webb schools will present its Junior/Senior Holiday Concert. The Junior Chorus will be performing a variety of pieces ranging from traditional Christmas Carols to an accepted jazz standard by Duke Ellington. The Senior Chorus will be performing pieces that range from traditional folk songs, spirituals, pop hits, and more.

Friday, Dec. 9

8 a.m. Gates open for the American Snowmobiler/DynoTech Research Shootout at Chip and Cindy Sauer’s track behind The Ole Barn, Inlet. Shootout starts at 11 a.m. Performance shop modified runs, food and raffles, vendors and swaps. Spectator fee is $10. Trail riders can run 660’ for $10. For tech info call Jim at DynoTech (585) 993-2777 or Kirsch (315) 730-7893. www.inletny.com

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Old Forge DMV opened for extended Snodeo hours.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

12:30 p.m. The Town of Webb schools will present its Elementary Choral Concert. All students from Kindergarten to Fifth grade will be performing a variety of Christmas tunes.

3-6 p.m. The 40th annual Snodeo opens at the North Street Pavilion in Old Forge.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, Dec. 10

8 a.m. Vintage Snowmobile Show and Swap Meet at the pavilion. Awards given at 2 p.m. For more show information call Ed Staab at (315) 942-9911.

8 a.m.-2p.m. Old Forge DMV open for extended Snodeo hours.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Snodeo open at the North Street Pavilion in Old Forge.

11 a.m. Registration begins for the 120cc and Kitty-Cat Youth Snowmobile Races at Snodeo. Races begin at noon. Awards immediately following. All participants receive a trophy and t-shirt.

1-4 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Snodeo for photo ops.

5 p.m. The annual Ladies Auxiliary Christmas Party will be held at the Raquette Lake Fire Hall. DJ will be spinning tunes. Bring a dish to pass, $15 donation.

8 p.m.: AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Sunday, Dec. 11

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Snodeo open at the North Street Pavilion in Old Forge.

1 p.m. Raffle drawings begin at Snodeo.

3 p.m. Cookie Swap at the Inlet Town Hall. Bring three dozen of your favorite Christmas cookies–they can be all the same or three different kinds–bring the recipes. Coffee and hot chocolate will be served. Everyone will get to take home a three dozen assortment of cookies. Copies of the recipes will be made so you can bake your new favorites at home.(315) 357-5501, www.inletny.com

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church, Inlet.

Monday, Dec. 12

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at Niccolls Church’s Mission Boutique thrift store in Old Forge.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

7 p.m. Raquette Lake Trivia night at the Tap Room in Raquette Lake.

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183