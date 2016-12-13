Tuesday, Dec. 13

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

8:30 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARPS senior program at Niccolls Church.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Thursday, Dec. 15

8 a.m. Kiwanis regular meeting at Walt’s Dinner.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

Friday, Dec. 16

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

6 p.m. Christmas at the Old Forge Library. The public is invited to come and enjoy a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by Clement Moore, read by Colin Criss, followed by the play “A Christmas Tree for Kitty.” Cookies and hot cocoa will be served following the performance. For additional information, call the Old Forge Library at (315) 369-6008.

7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Saturday, Dec. 17

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m. Demonstration of the American Flyer model train at the Woodgate Free Library. Features different types of locomotives as well as some action cars and operating accessories.

11 a.m. Raquette Lake Scavenger Hunt. Join Raquette Lake for a Scavenger Hunt that starts in the village. Cash prizes.

2:30 p.m. Tapestry will perform “Rejoice!” at View in Old Forge. Tapestry, under the direction of G. Roberts Kolb, is an ensemble of 21 voices who come together from around Central New York to share their love of choral singing with one another, and with their audiences. Tapestry will be joined for this concert by noted area pianist Sar-Shalom Strong.

8 p.m.: AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.

Sunday, Dec. 18

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.

Monday, Dec. 19

8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at Niccolls Church’s Mission Boutique thrift store in Old Forge.

5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.

7 p.m. Raquette Lake Trivia Night. Join Kat Forsell at the Tap Room in Raquette Lake for trivia night.

Visitor Information

-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983

-Inlet (315) 357-5501

-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077

-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112

Libraries

-Old Forge Library

Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008

-Inlet Public Library

Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday (315) 357-6494

-Raquette Lake Library

Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005

-Woodgate Free Library

Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814

Organizations

-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301

-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)

-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)

Services

-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414

-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)

-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183