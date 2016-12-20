Tuesday, Dec. 20
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.
7 p.m. Raquette Lake Trivia Night. Join Kat Forsell at the Tap Room in Raquette Lake for trivia night.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
8:30 a.m. Morning yoga at View.
9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.
10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARPS senior program at Niccolls Church.
5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.
8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.
Thursday, Dec. 22
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.
Friday, Dec. 23
8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.
9 a.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.
7-8:30 p.m. Mission Boutique thrift store open at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.
8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.
Saturday, Dec. 24
4 p.m. The Church Of the Lakes Presbyterian Church in downtown Inlet will host a Traditional Christmas Eve Service.
5 p.m. Christmas eve service at St. Bartholomew’s Church in Old Forge.
5:30 p.m. Niccolls Church holds it Christmas Eve Family Candle service in Old Forge.
7:30 p.m. St. Anthony’s Church in Inlet’s Christmas Eve service.
8 p.m.: AA meeting at Niccolls Church, Old Forge.
10 p.m. Niccolls Church in Old Forge holds its traditional Candle Service.
Sunday, Dec. 25
7:30 p.m.: AA meeting at Inlet Community Church in Inlet.
10 a.m. Christmas Day service at Niccolls Church.
10 a.m. Christmas Mass at St. Bartholomew’s in Old Forge.
Monday, Dec. 26
8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ongoing gallery exhibits at View.
5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View.
Visitor Information
-Old Forge, Thendara, Eagle Bay, Big Moose (315) 369-6983
-Inlet (315) 357-5501
-Raquette Lake, Long Lake (518) 624-3077
-Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake (518) 648-5112
Libraries
-Old Forge Library
Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (315) 369-6008
-Inlet Public Library
Open Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday (315) 357-6494
-Raquette Lake Library
Open Monday 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Friday (315) 354-4005
-Woodgate Free Library
Open Monday 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday 2-6 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Friday (315) 392-4814
Organizations
-Herkimer County Department of Motor Vehicles on Park Ave. in Old Forge. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Call (315) 369-3301
-View: year-round art exhibits, performances, events and workshops. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Call (315) 369-6411 or visit www.viewarts.org (Old Forge)
-Town of Webb Historical Association: year-round free museum open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Call (315) 369-3838 or visit www.webbhistory.org (Old Forge)
Services
-Meals on Wheels. Herkimer County Office for the Aging (315) 867-1414
-St. Elizabeth’s Health Center. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (315) 369-6619 for an appointment (Old Forge)
-HASCA. A licensed home care service agency. Call (315) 369-6183